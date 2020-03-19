Self quarantine units at a Cape Town hotel

Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Well Crossing in Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Importance of Water-Reuse,Sanitation and Hygiene at home- Covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Jo Barnes - Department of Global Health at Stellenbosch University
Today at 10:45
Building a Routine for your Kids During COVID-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
We must save small business at all cost
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 15:50
Featuring small businesses in a time of need
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Zietsman - at The Bread Bar Cafe
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
City of Cape Town responds to food truck vendors plea for roaming licences Food trucks are hard hit by the ban on large gatherings where they ply most of their business. 20 March 2020 8:49 AM
Rental holidays unlikely without decision from govt, says property attorney Property attorney Marlon Shevelew says a decision on Covid-19 rent holidays needs to come from South Africa's national executive. 19 March 2020 6:08 PM
De Lille: Public Works Dept identifying suitable quarantine sites across SA The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has so far identified 37 government buildings to be used as quarantine sites for... 19 March 2020 4:33 PM
[INFOGRAPHIC] 9 new SA government regulations at a glance - Bars to close at 6pm The government has issued 9 regulations to manage the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa. 19 March 2020 7:24 AM
Ramaphosa: Political parties in SA will unite to overcome global Covid-19 crisis He addressed South Africans after meeting with political party leaders in Parliament to discuss the national response to Covid-19. 18 March 2020 11:37 AM
Health union Nehawu plans to march, defying Covid-19 ban on large gatherings Covid-19 and the State of National Disaster, be damned! Nehawu insists its planned march at the end of the month is going ahead. 18 March 2020 10:48 AM
How business schools are coping during the coronavirus crisis Schools and other educational institutions have been closed as a result of the impact of coronavirus. 19 March 2020 8:18 PM
Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources for every high school learner in SA. 19 March 2020 7:39 PM
JSE All Share Index plunged by 35% since mid-Feb The JSE All Share Index plunged by 35% since mid-February. 19 March 2020 6:42 PM
Volunteers provide free grocery deliveries for elderly at risk amidst Covid-19 Cape Town volunteers are offering help to those who need it most. Do you need help? Or, can you help? Please spread the word! 19 March 2020 1:02 PM
SAA cancels 162 flights in an effort to match plummeting demand The airline continues to service essential travel on routes where demand is holding up, says spokesperson Tladi Tladi. 18 March 2020 2:13 PM
From guitar lessons to therapy sessions: How locals are taking their jobs online As SA comes to terms with Covid-19 and the need for social distancing, some service providers are using technology to keep going. 18 March 2020 1:10 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
Today With Kieno Kammies
Self quarantine units at a Cape Town hotel

Self quarantine units at a Cape Town hotel

Jeremy speaks to CEO of Spear REIT Limited, Quintin Rossi



Psychology , continuing our talk on empathy

19 March 2020 12:01 PM

Jeremy speaks to Sharissa Bloomberg Psychologist

Western Cape Covid19 update

19 March 2020 11:52 AM

Jeremy speaks to Dr Beth Engelbrecht Head of the Dept of Health in the Western Cape

Does your life insurance cover death by Covid-19?

19 March 2020 11:33 AM

Jeremy speaks to John Manyike Old Mutual's Head of FInancial education

Free masks for the needy

19 March 2020 10:53 AM

Jeremy speaks to Henry Ludski owner of printing comapny free mask.

Barbs Wire - Nandos never dissapoints

19 March 2020 9:58 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman

Awareness about Covid-19 in informal settlements

18 March 2020 12:13 PM

City of Cape Town's Zahid Badroodien on the line regarding awareness about Covid-19 in informal settlements

Pension payouts and Covid-19 readiness

18 March 2020 11:51 AM

Jeremy speaks to Henry De Grass | General Manager of Grants Administration at South African Social Security Agency

Price gouging

18 March 2020 11:22 AM

Jeremy speaks to Joseph Selolo Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission.

Can SA afford a coronavirus stimulus package?

18 March 2020 10:23 AM

Jeremy speaks to Solly Moeng brand reputation management adviser and CEO of strategic corporate communications consultancy DonValley Reputation Managers.

Trending

[BREAKING NEWS] Reserve Bank cuts interest rates by 100 basis points

Business

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 150

Local

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Free State becomes the latest province to report coronavirus cases

20 March 2020 7:13 AM

Ramaphosa welcomes support of religious leaders in fight against COVID-19

20 March 2020 6:55 AM

Sharpeville Massacre: Tears as survivors recall that day, 60 years later

20 March 2020 6:36 AM

