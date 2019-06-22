The Best of the Breakfast Show with Xolani Gwala

Minister Pandor explains her discussion with Zindzi Mandela


Pandor comments on her discussions with Zindzi Mandela after the ambassador to Denmark tweeted some controversial remarks. Pandor says Mandela explained she had been under 'extreme provocation and degradation' regarding comments about her mother.

What’sViral - Can't afford insurance? Chain your car to a street pole like this motorist did

7 June 2019 8:09 AM
Why Judge Johnson acquitted scholar patroller of rape charges?

13 December 2018 7:32 AM
The Africa Report with Bongani Bingwa and Crystal Orderson

9 May 2018 8:06 AM
Bongani Bingwa plays an audio clip of Mduduzi Manana offering his domestic worker "compensation"

9 May 2018 8:01 AM
Africa’s Travel Indaba

9 May 2018 7:56 AM
Prof Elmien du Plessis Attacked by AFri-Forum

9 May 2018 7:48 AM
Comment with Bongani Bingwa

9 May 2018 7:27 AM
The Political Desk

9 May 2018 7:13 AM
Forensic investigator turns on those he's supposed to protect

14 March 2018 7:05 AM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

CapeTalk Music Survey

RMB Solutionist Thinking

Absa Insights 2019

Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

EWN Headlines
Busa demands time frame on plans for Eskom from Ramaphosa
Busa demands time frame on plans for Eskom from Ramaphosa

In his Sona, the president said Eskom would get a new CEO and chief restructuring officer soon without setting government a deadline.

Ramaphosa hails appointment of 3 women to SCA as ongoing transformation
Ramaphosa hails appointment of 3 women to SCA as ongoing transformation

The Presidency said this follows recommendations made by the Judicial Service Commission which interviewed nine candidates in April.
Thandi Modise's animal cruelty case postponed to July
Thandi Modise's animal cruelty case postponed to July

Modise failed to make an appearance at the Potchefstroom court in the North West on Friday.
