The John Maytham Show

Justice Minister on BOSASA


EWN Reporter Katleho Sekhotho

Beatenberg chats about upcoming Backsberg Annual Concert Series

Beatenberg chats about upcoming Backsberg Annual Concert Series

27 February 2019 8:59 PM
Beatenberg performs and chats about upcoming Backsberg Annual Concert Series

Beatenberg performs and chats about upcoming Backsberg Annual Concert Series

27 February 2019 8:40 PM
Bosasa latest

Bosasa latest

27 February 2019 5:36 PM
Clement Manyathela - Glencore

Clement Manyathela - Glencore

27 February 2019 5:18 PM
Business in Africa Feature: The business of “Religion” on the continent

Business in Africa Feature: The business of “Religion” on the continent

27 February 2019 4:39 PM
Mokgoro Inquiry

Mokgoro Inquiry

27 February 2019 4:20 PM
Post Office delivery test

Post Office delivery test

27 February 2019 4:04 PM
#Justice for Thoriso

#Justice for Thoriso

27 February 2019 3:53 PM
The teacher who slapped a pupil appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates court

The teacher who slapped a pupil appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates court

27 February 2019 3:42 PM
Jason Rhode sentenced

Jason Rhode sentenced

27 February 2019 3:21 PM
Features
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
EWN Headlines
Ramaphosa on Kodwa & Mabe: Processes must be followed
Ramaphosa on Kodwa & Mabe: Processes must be followed

Referring to rape allegations against party spokesperson Zizi Kodwa, President Ramaphosa says it’s important to allow processes to deal with the issue.
Alleluia defends pastor after ‘miracle resurrection’
Alleluia defends pastor after ‘miracle resurrection’

The church has slammed claims that pastor Alph Lukau resurrected a dead man.
'Lack of action in Bosasa matter caused frustration,' says Michael Masutha
'Lack of action in Bosasa matter caused frustration,' says Michael Masutha

The Justice Minister says the SIU’s powers to institute civil recovery proceedings only came into effect in 2012, three years after its Bosasa investigation report was complete.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us