The John Maytham Show

Parly's expropriation committee gets the legal "go-ahead"


Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

Is road closure the best way to deal with protestors on the N2 outside Grabouw

5 March 2019 5:26 PM
Lindau Nobel Meeting 2019

5 March 2019 5:18 PM
Should universities allow controversial voices?

5 March 2019 4:46 PM
Eskom names new technical review team

5 March 2019 4:18 PM
Pat Lambie concussion: Why do players hide this?

5 March 2019 4:08 PM
Why do victims continually get blamed when they speak out about abuse

5 March 2019 3:59 PM
National Arts Festival to go ahead with water crisis in Makhanda

5 March 2019 3:47 PM
Mampintsha Arrested

5 March 2019 3:23 PM
SA's first floating solar PV installation

4 March 2019 5:36 PM
Babes Wodumo and why this is important

4 March 2019 5:27 PM
EWN Headlines
Mampintsha says Babes Wodumo being influenced to discredit him
Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo appeared in the Pine Town Magistrates Court on Tuesday afternoon on a charge of assault.
EFF accuses MPs of rejecting Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
Party leader Julius Malema brought a motion calling on Parliament to throw its weight behind renaming Cape Town International Airport after her.
Eskom warns of stage 1 load shedding tonight
In a statement, the power utility says the power cuts will be implemented only if necessary.

