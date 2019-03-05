The John Maytham Show

Why do victims continually get blamed when they speak out about abuse


Guest: Letlhogonolo Mokgoroane Policy Development and Advocacy Fellow at Sonke Gender Justice

The Presidents Q & A

7 March 2019 5:33 PM
How will the EFF's elections campaign fair after victimizing Karima Brown

7 March 2019 5:25 PM
SANEF lays Charges against the EFF

7 March 2019 4:36 PM
Kellogs Cereal Formula Change

7 March 2019 4:10 PM
Plan B: Open Letter to the women of the EFF

7 March 2019 3:52 PM
How Eskoms Electricity tariff Increases will affect Consumers

7 March 2019 3:33 PM
N2 Tactical Response Unit near Grabouw

7 March 2019 3:23 PM
Closure of CWD in Athlone to affect the community

6 March 2019 4:55 PM
Elections Polls

6 March 2019 4:38 PM
Solidarity takes on school sporting Quotas

6 March 2019 4:14 PM
EWN Headlines
Nersa receives some praise for approving Eskom tariff hike
Nersa receives some praise for approving Eskom tariff hike

The regulator announced on Thursday that it has granted Eskom a 9.4% tariff hike for this year along with an increase of 8.1% for 2020 followed by 5.2% the following year.

Police discover bodies of missing Mahikeng boys in swimming pool
Police discover bodies of missing Mahikeng boys in swimming pool

It is understood that Onalenna Molehabangwe and Gontse Cholo, both 10-years-old, were allegedly kidnapped after being lured with potato chips by known people travelling in a Volkswagen Polo.
State will monitor Ferdi Barnard's parole, says former TRC investigator
State will monitor Ferdi Barnard's parole, says former TRC investigator

While apartheid-era hitman Ferdi Barnard has been granted parole, he will not live entirely free and will remain under the supervision of a community corrections officer for the rest of his life.
