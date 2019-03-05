The John Maytham Show

Should universities allow controversial voices?


Guest: Prof Nuraan Davids, Associate Professor of Philosophy of Education at Stellenbosch University

The Presidents Q & A

The Presidents Q & A

7 March 2019 5:33 PM
How will the EFF's elections campaign fair after victimizing Karima Brown

How will the EFF's elections campaign fair after victimizing Karima Brown

7 March 2019 5:25 PM
SANEF lays Charges against the EFF

SANEF lays Charges against the EFF

7 March 2019 4:36 PM
Kellogs Cereal Formula Change

Kellogs Cereal Formula Change

7 March 2019 4:10 PM
Plan B: Open Letter to the women of the EFF

Plan B: Open Letter to the women of the EFF

7 March 2019 3:52 PM
How Eskoms Electricity tariff Increases will affect Consumers

How Eskoms Electricity tariff Increases will affect Consumers

7 March 2019 3:33 PM
N2 Tactical Response Unit near Grabouw

N2 Tactical Response Unit near Grabouw

7 March 2019 3:23 PM
Closure of CWD in Athlone to affect the community

Closure of CWD in Athlone to affect the community

6 March 2019 4:55 PM
Elections Polls

Elections Polls

6 March 2019 4:38 PM
Solidarity takes on school sporting Quotas

Solidarity takes on school sporting Quotas

6 March 2019 4:14 PM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Events
Lunch with Pippa Hudson: Live Studio Audience
Lunch with Pippa Hudson: Live Studio Audience

In 2017, SA woke to the shocking news that the Home Affairs Database had been hacked, leaking the details of around 30 million So...
EWN Headlines
SAA official reportedly suspended over William Chandler licence scandal
SAA official reportedly suspended over William Chandler licence scandal

The ‘Mail & Guardian’ is reporting that SAA’s group head for safety faces disciplinary action for allegedly trying to conceal the matter involving the disgraced pilot William Chandler.

Zondo Commission to resume with more testimony from Eskom officials
Zondo Commission to resume with more testimony from Eskom officials

Eskom’s Gert Opperman and Johann Bester will take the stand this morning.
BLSA CEO says Eskom tariff hike high but utility must be fixed
BLSA CEO says Eskom tariff hike high but utility must be fixed

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) on Thursday has approved a tariff hike of 9.41% for this year.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us