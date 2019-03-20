The John Maytham Show

Fake 'blackout' WhatsApp and Eskom load-shedding effect on microbusinesses


Guest: Andrew Edzinger, Eskom Head of Generation and Geoff Jacobs President at Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry

'Schools out' education TV show designed to help with teaching and learning

2 April 2019 3:56 PM
Bheki Cele calls on WC SAPS to shutdown illegal shebeens

2 April 2019 3:50 PM
Hout Bay Latest Update

2 April 2019 3:44 PM
How to tell if your craft gin is authentic or fake in South Africa

2 April 2019 1:44 PM
Gangster State

1 April 2019 5:35 PM
ESKOM-SIU Report into Fake Loadshedding

1 April 2019 5:24 PM
SARS Strike Update

1 April 2019 5:15 PM
Izama Yethu -CPF ShootingReax

1 April 2019 4:38 PM
Petrol Price Increase

1 April 2019 4:20 PM
Dinosaurs-BBC

1 April 2019 4:05 PM
EWN Headlines
The rights of citizens and non-citizens must be protected in SA, says Maimane
The rights of citizens and non-citizens must be protected in SA, says Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said violence on foreign nationals won’t advance a united society.
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela 'will be remembered for speaking the truth'
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela 'will be remembered for speaking the truth'

Zindzi Mandela says her mother, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, was the first to arrive when there was tragedy, pain or death.
Knysna residents will still vote DA - Steenhuisen
Knysna residents will still vote DA - Steenhuisen

The party believes, despite uncertainty, members have the party’s best interest at heart.
