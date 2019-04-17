The John Maytham Show

Rebels and Rage Book review


Guest: Prof Adam Habib, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Witwatersrand

Taylor Jenkins Reid About her Book-Daisy and the Six

Taylor Jenkins Reid About her Book-Daisy and the Six

17 April 2019 6:04 PM
Good Governance Africa Report

Good Governance Africa Report

17 April 2019 5:45 PM
Business in Africa

Business in Africa

17 April 2019 4:35 PM
Archbishop Makgoba calls on parties to “tone down” election rhetoric

Archbishop Makgoba calls on parties to “tone down” election rhetoric

17 April 2019 4:22 PM
District 6

District 6

17 April 2019 4:06 PM
Steven Friedman-Zuma faction and EFF are playing the numbers game

Steven Friedman-Zuma faction and EFF are playing the numbers game

17 April 2019 4:04 PM
Nurse takes pension and opens clinic to help Atlantis community

Nurse takes pension and opens clinic to help Atlantis community

16 April 2019 6:00 PM
Zondo Commission

Zondo Commission

16 April 2019 5:17 PM
Tech Feature

Tech Feature

16 April 2019 5:06 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Win
See Andrea Bocelli Live with CapeTalk
See Andrea Bocelli Live with CapeTalk

The world’s biggest classical star, Andrea Bocelli, performs on the 22nd of April at Val de Vie Estate to a sold-out concert.

EWN Headlines
WATCH LIVE: Booysen details capture of law enforcement agencies in KZN
WATCH LIVE: Booysen details capture of law enforcement agencies in KZN

Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen resumes his testimony at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg.
Unemployment takes heavy toll on South Africa's youth
Unemployment takes heavy toll on South Africa's youth

It is a constant and gnawing reminder of potential that has gone unrealised for 10 years.
Samwu: RTMC must find out if David Tembe is qualified to be a cop
Samwu: RTMC must find out if David Tembe is qualified to be a cop

The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) says it wants Ipid and the RTMC to investigate Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) chief David Tembe.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us