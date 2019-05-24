District 6 Museum Screening of "‘LIFE IS WONDERFUL: Mandela’s Unsung Heroes’

The John Maytham Show

On AFRICA DAY 2019, the District Six Museum will be hosting the screening of the film ‘LIFE IS WONDERFUL: Mandela’s Unsung Heroes’ at its Homecoming Centre.

District 6 Museum screens ‘Life is Wonderful: Mandela’s Unsung Heroes’

24 May 2019 4:00 PM
It just became legal for anyone to deal in dagga-derived CBD

24 May 2019 3:30 PM
Update on Zuma, Thales court application

23 May 2019 5:19 PM
Active Citizenship OUR PRESIDENTS CALL TO ACTIVE CITIZENRY

23 May 2019 5:03 PM
Prasa suspends senior executives

23 May 2019 4:39 PM
Western Cape's new Provincial leadership

23 May 2019 4:23 PM
Plan B with Rebecca Davis

23 May 2019 3:56 PM
Update on Brexit

23 May 2019 3:38 PM
The state of the ANC in the WC

23 May 2019 3:28 PM
EWN Headlines
Preparations for Ramaphosa’s inauguration under way
Preparations for Ramaphosa’s inauguration under way

Rehearsals for the event were also continuing as SANDF officers stood in formation and planes flew overhead.
Zondo seeks answers from Hawks over Transnet’s R647m payment to fake supplier
Zondo seeks answers from Hawks over Transnet’s R647m payment to fake supplier

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said he was also concerned that the Hawks' Colonel Navin Madhoe, who is facing several allegations of corruption, was still at work.

Zuma: I have to sell socks and hats to pay lawyers
Zuma: I have to sell socks and hats to pay lawyers

Jacob Zuma has applied for a permanent stay of prosecution in a case involving a raft of corruption charges related to the multibillion-rand arms deal.

