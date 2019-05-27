The John Maytham Show

Cyril's Cabinet?


Guest: Mcebisi Ndletyana Associate Professor - Dept of Politics and International Relations at University of Johannesburg 

Latest on Zondo Commission

27 May 2019 5:19 PM
Cars Review- Range Rover Evoque

27 May 2019 5:07 PM
SA Needs a Benevolent Dictator

27 May 2019 4:34 PM
Understanding The Unbanning Of Elephant Hunting in Botswana

27 May 2019 4:02 PM
Public Protector and New Parliament

27 May 2019 3:51 PM
District 6-Latest

27 May 2019 3:43 PM
District 6 Museum screens ‘Life is Wonderful: Mandela’s Unsung Heroes’

24 May 2019 4:00 PM
District 6 Museum Screening of "‘LIFE IS WONDERFUL: Mandela’s Unsung Heroes’

24 May 2019 3:56 PM
It just became legal for anyone to deal in dagga-derived CBD

24 May 2019 3:30 PM
EWN Headlines
ANC’s integrity commission likely complete its work by Wednesday
The commission is in discussions with more than 20 members of the governing party.

The commission is in discussions with more than 20 members of the governing party.

Meet KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala’s cabinet
Meet KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala’s cabinet

Zikalala has opted for a small inauguration ceremony at the premier's official residence on Monday, saying he wanted to save money.
UPDATE: 9 dead, 20 others injured in N3 multi-vehicle collision
UPDATE: 9 dead, 20 others injured in N3 multi-vehicle collision

The City of Ekurhuleni’s disaster management service said it was unclear what caused Monday afternoon’s accident.
