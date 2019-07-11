The John Maytham Show

Cape Flats Members from Different Communities talking the impact of the ViolenceCape Flats Members from Different Communities talking the impact of the Violence


Guests: Maryann Davids is a Bonteheuwel Resident Patsy Solomons is a resident from Wesbank Imraan Mukkadam is a resident in Elsies River Ashraf Allie is from Hanover Park and also chairperson of the Hanover Park Cricket Club. Charmaine Joseph, Lavender Hill Resident

Paarden Eiland Development-Affordable Housing Component

Paarden Eiland Development-Affordable Housing Component

11 July 2019 4:54 PM
Plan B with Rebecca Davis

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

11 July 2019 4:33 PM
When will Amabsaador Koloane Go?

When will Amabsaador Koloane Go?

11 July 2019 4:22 PM
Public Protectors office must be above Partisan Politics

Public Protectors office must be above Partisan Politics

10 July 2019 5:39 PM
PP and the Justice Committee

PP and the Justice Committee

10 July 2019 5:21 PM
Bafana Bafana vs Nigeria

Bafana Bafana vs Nigeria

10 July 2019 5:07 PM
Business in Africa with Refilwe Moloto

Business in Africa with Refilwe Moloto

10 July 2019 4:34 PM
PIC Hearings

PIC Hearings

10 July 2019 4:22 PM
James Small Dies age 50

James Small Dies age 50

10 July 2019 4:04 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Zweli Mkhize denies soliciting funds from PIC for ANC
Zweli Mkhize denies soliciting funds from PIC for ANC

The minister, in a statement on Thursday, said as the ANC treasurer-general he never asked for funding from any state-owned entity including the PIC.
SAPS considered most corrupt institution in SA - survey
SAPS considered most corrupt institution in SA - survey

Of the 47,000 citizens surveyed in 35 African countries, more than half believed corruption was getting worse in their country.

Cape driving instructor arrested for being 4 times over legal alcohol limit
Cape driving instructor arrested for being 4 times over legal alcohol limit

A traffic officer on his way home on Wednesday night was approached by a member of the public who indicated that something appeared amiss with the driver.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us