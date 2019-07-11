The John Maytham Show

Gordhan vs PP and EFF


Guest: Pieter Du Toit  Assistant Editor for News24 

Public Enterprises Briefing-Pravin Gordhan

Public Enterprises Briefing-Pravin Gordhan

11 July 2019 5:18 PM
Residents invited to comment on Mahatma Gandhi statue in Cape Town CBD

Residents invited to comment on Mahatma Gandhi statue in Cape Town CBD

11 July 2019 5:02 PM
Paarden Eiland Development-Affordable Housing Component

Paarden Eiland Development-Affordable Housing Component

11 July 2019 4:54 PM
Plan B with Rebecca Davis

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

11 July 2019 4:33 PM
When will Amabsaador Koloane Go?

When will Amabsaador Koloane Go?

11 July 2019 4:22 PM
Cape Flats Members from Different Communities talking the impact of the ViolenceCape Flats Members from Different Communities talking the impact of the Violence

Cape Flats Members from Different Communities talking the impact of the ViolenceCape Flats Members from Different Communities talking the impact of the Violence

11 July 2019 4:08 PM
Public Protectors office must be above Partisan Politics

Public Protectors office must be above Partisan Politics

10 July 2019 5:39 PM
PP and the Justice Committee

PP and the Justice Committee

10 July 2019 5:21 PM
Bafana Bafana vs Nigeria

Bafana Bafana vs Nigeria

10 July 2019 5:07 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Gordhan: Reforms at SOEs delayed by ‘fightback’ campaign
Gordhan: Reforms at SOEs delayed by ‘fightback’ campaign

Pravin Gordhan launched urgent court action to suspend the Public Protector’s remedial action and to have her report on the Sars intelligence unit reviewed and set aside.
Mantashe repeats call for review of SA’s fuel price structure
Mantashe repeats call for review of SA’s fuel price structure

He was delivering the Department of Energy’s budget vote in Parliament on Thursday.
Forensic teams comb scene of Brakpan family murder
Forensic teams comb scene of Brakpan family murder

Police opened three cases of murder and an inquest docket.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us