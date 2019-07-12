The John Maytham Show

John in Conversation with City Metro Police K9 Unit Chief


Guest: Wayne Le Roux Metro Police Chief at City of Cape Town 

SANDF Deployed into gang-infested areas on the Cape Flat

12 July 2019 3:18 PM
The Wine Feature

11 July 2019 6:02 PM
Gordhan vs PP and EFF

11 July 2019 5:32 PM
Public Enterprises Briefing-Pravin Gordhan

11 July 2019 5:18 PM
Residents invited to comment on Mahatma Gandhi statue in Cape Town CBD

11 July 2019 5:02 PM
Paarden Eiland Development-Affordable Housing Component

11 July 2019 4:54 PM
Plan B with Rebecca Davis

11 July 2019 4:33 PM
When will Amabsaador Koloane Go?

11 July 2019 4:22 PM
Cape Flats Members from Different Communities talking the impact of the ViolenceCape Flats Members from Different Communities talking the impact of the Violence

11 July 2019 4:08 PM
EWN Headlines
KZN ANC condemns violent Durban protests
KZN ANC condemns violent Durban protests

Supporters of embattled eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede marched to the Durban City Hall on Thursday, where the office of the mayor is located.
Zwelihle community marches against employment of foreign nationals
Zwelihle community marches against employment of foreign nationals

The community said it has decided to proceed with the march due to unnecessary legal action against its leaders by the Whale Coast Business Forum.
Nzimande: NSFAS on much better footing since being under administration
Nzimande: NSFAS on much better footing since being under administration

By June, 500,000 students had been paid a total of about R9 billion, while just over 28,000 were still waiting for their allowances.
