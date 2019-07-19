The Book Review

The John Maytham Show

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report

19 July 2019 4:24 PM
Springboks vs Wallabies

19 July 2019 3:50 PM
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has announced that former President Jacob Zuma wishes to continue to cooperate with the state capture commission

19 July 2019 3:35 PM
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report

19 July 2019 3:23 PM
Street people count to guide City’s future Social Development interventions

18 July 2019 5:31 PM
Zuma and Zondo

18 July 2019 5:28 PM
Vegetable garden offers ‘green therapy’ for Tygerberg campus

18 July 2019 4:32 PM
Reviews and appeals - Ramaphosa

18 July 2019 4:17 PM
Viagogo banned from Google paid for search

18 July 2019 4:04 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Mthethwa at Nomhle Nkonyeni’s funeral: She made a tremendous impact
Mthethwa at Nomhle Nkonyeni’s funeral: She made a tremendous impact

The minister was speaking at the funeral service being held at Nkonyeni's hometown of Port Elizabeth.
Zuma to provide written statements on areas of interest in state capture probe
Zuma to provide written statements on areas of interest in state capture probe

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said former President Jacob Zuma would provide written statements and return to the inquiry at a date yet to be determined.
'They're stealing electricity from us' - Lenasia South protests continue
'They're stealing electricity from us' - Lenasia South protests continue

There was a clash between Lenasia residents and shack dwellers who were accused of invading the land.

