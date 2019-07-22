The John Maytham Show

How does one go about getting an ID if you have nothing at all?


Guest: Sam Plaatjies Western Cape District Coordinator at Department of Home Affairs 

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report

22 July 2019 3:48 PM
Gupta-linked company Estina did not meet the requirements to be part of the dairy farm project

22 July 2019 3:32 PM
Spar Proteas through to semi-finals of the Netball World Cup

19 July 2019 5:30 PM
The Book Review

19 July 2019 4:35 PM
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report

19 July 2019 4:24 PM
Springboks vs Wallabies

19 July 2019 3:50 PM
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has announced that former President Jacob Zuma wishes to continue to cooperate with the state capture commission

19 July 2019 3:35 PM
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report

19 July 2019 3:23 PM
Street people count to guide City’s future Social Development interventions

18 July 2019 5:31 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Former KZN Hawks boss Booysen to sue State for wrongful arrest
Last week, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officially withdrew charges of racketeering and murder against Johan Booysen and several other officers.
Court rules against Steve Hofmeyr in apartheid flag case
Activist Johan Pienaar exhibited a protest installation called Laying Down the Flag last year and singer Steve Hofmeyr then offered a reward to anyone who could remove the flag.
Sithole: Alex police station in dire need of resources
National Police Commissioner Khehla said a local investigations task team has been set up to improve the time it took police to respond to criminal incidents.

