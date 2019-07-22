The John Maytham Show

Cars with Juliet


Guest: Juliet McGuire

Proud father of Herschel Jantjies

22 July 2019 7:39 PM
U.K. Seeks to Ease Tensions in Persian Gulf After Iran Seizes Oil Tanker

22 July 2019 5:29 PM
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report

22 July 2019 5:19 PM
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report

22 July 2019 4:52 PM
Staying away from FaceApp so your data is secure? Too late

22 July 2019 4:36 PM
How does one go about getting an ID if you have nothing at all?

22 July 2019 4:02 PM
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report

22 July 2019 3:48 PM
Gupta-linked company Estina did not meet the requirements to be part of the dairy farm project

22 July 2019 3:32 PM
Spar Proteas through to semi-finals of the Netball World Cup

19 July 2019 5:30 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
PAC leader Narius Moloto dismisses suspension reports
PAC leader Narius Moloto dismisses suspension reports

Earlier, the SABC reported that Moloto had been temporarily relieved of his duties.

MEC Maile confirms receipt of reports into Lesedi, Ekurhuleni municipalities
MEC Maile confirms receipt of reports into Lesedi, Ekurhuleni municipalities

The Lesedi report dealt with the controversial R50 million security tender while the Ekurhuleni report related to the alleged R1.9 million chemical toilets saga.
Author Redi Tlhabi wants to cross-examine Zuma
Author Redi Tlhabi wants to cross-examine Zuma

Former President Jacob Zuma accused Redi Tlhabi of being part of the individuals who have been trying to assassinate his character, including branding him as a rapist.
