Bodies stored in Shipping Containers in Cape Town


Guest: Kevin Jones Regional Manager for the Metro Forensic Pathology Services 

Johnny Cleggs Influence on Music IN SA

26 July 2019 3:48 PM
Thursday's weather report, but as an overly dramatic fairy-tale (with sound effects!)

26 July 2019 2:13 PM
Wednesday's weather report, but as an overly dramatic fairy-tale. Once upon a time…

26 July 2019 1:59 PM
Bosjes Kapelos

25 July 2019 5:58 PM
DA on the NHI

25 July 2019 5:39 PM
Latest-Estina from the Zondo commission

25 July 2019 5:17 PM
Simons Love Project

25 July 2019 4:34 PM
Ransomware attacks, What you need to Know

25 July 2019 4:18 PM
Johnny Clegg Memorial

25 July 2019 4:07 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Parly health portfolio chair Dhlomo: I’m committed to address attacks on EMS
Emergency medical staff have over the years come under increased attack while carrying out their duties.
Estina was operated by people with zero farming experience, Zondo inquiry told
The hearings were focused on the failed dairy project which was intended to benefit emerging black farmers but was instead used to siphon off funds to benefit the Gupta family.
EWN Round-up: 5 stories you may have missed this week
These are the five most popular stories that made headlines on EWN this week.

