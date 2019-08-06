The John Maytham Show

Media freedom, hate speech and the threat of social media


Guest: George Claassen Science journalist, lecturer in media ethics & science communication, newsombudsman

Elgin Winter Festival

6 August 2019 5:56 PM
Another complaint against the Public Protector... from her own office

6 August 2019 5:32 PM
Cancellation of Woodstock/Saltriver Housing inclusionary housing project

6 August 2019 5:19 PM
WhoYou — Verify the identity of South Africans from your smartphone

6 August 2019 5:05 PM
Domestic violence - A needs more than slogans

6 August 2019 3:55 PM
Cape Town City vs City of Cape Town

6 August 2019 3:34 PM
Social media a rising threat to media freedom

6 August 2019 3:19 PM
Tsogo Sun Hotels' 50th birthday

5 August 2019 6:02 PM
DA vs PP

5 August 2019 5:32 PM
