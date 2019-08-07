Guests: Elroy Ludewyk Spokesperson and employee of Disabled People South Africa
Felicity Purchase Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town
The disabled continue to face transportation problems
Guests: Elroy Ludewyk Spokesperson and employee of Disabled People South Africa
|
8 August 2019 5:18 PM
|
8 August 2019 5:06 PM
|
8 August 2019 4:32 PM
|
Unite Behind on Mbalula's launch the Ministerial War Room on Prasa
|
8 August 2019 4:19 PM
|
8 August 2019 3:55 PM
|
8 August 2019 3:30 PM
|
8 August 2019 3:20 PM
|
7 August 2019 6:08 PM
|
7 August 2019 5:34 PM
|
7 August 2019 5:16 PM