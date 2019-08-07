The John Maytham Show

The disabled continue to face transportation problems


Guests: Elroy Ludewyk Spokesperson and employee of Disabled People South Africa

 Felicity Purchase Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town 

The president vs PP

The president vs PP

8 August 2019 5:18 PM
Sheets For Shirts Initiative

Sheets For Shirts Initiative

8 August 2019 5:06 PM
The Book Review

The Book Review

8 August 2019 4:32 PM
Unite Behind on Mbalula's launch the Ministerial War Room on Prasa

Unite Behind on Mbalula's launch the Ministerial War Room on Prasa

8 August 2019 4:19 PM
Alternative Folk at The Alma Cafe

Alternative Folk at The Alma Cafe

8 August 2019 3:55 PM
The "Gatvol Capetonian" total shutdown

The "Gatvol Capetonian" total shutdown

8 August 2019 3:30 PM
President vs Public Protector

President vs Public Protector

8 August 2019 3:20 PM
The thread of violent light that illuminates crime fiction

The thread of violent light that illuminates crime fiction

7 August 2019 6:08 PM
Research into amputees with phantom limb pain

Research into amputees with phantom limb pain

7 August 2019 5:34 PM
High court ruling on lion bone export quotas

High court ruling on lion bone export quotas

7 August 2019 5:16 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Rise in WC gun violence putting severe strain on health services - dept
Rise in WC gun violence putting severe strain on health services - dept

The onslaught was having a severe effect on health workers, with the Health Department reporting surgeons, nurses and other trauma staff were overworked and exhausted.
Court hears details of discovery of Meghan Cremer's body
Court hears details of discovery of Meghan Cremer's body

Three men linked to the murder of Meghan Cremer appeared in the Athlone Magistrates Court yesterday facing charges of murder, theft of a vehicle and the possession of stolen property.
Nkoana-Mashabane: Women need more opportunities for equal education, jobs
Nkoana-Mashabane: Women need more opportunities for equal education, jobs

Minister in the Presidency Responsible for Women Nkoana-Mashabane said South Africa's freedom was not free and every South African must fight together to make sure it was a better place for women.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us