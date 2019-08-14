The John Maytham Show

PP files Ramaphosa's ANC presidency campaign records in High Court


EWN Reporter Barry Bateman

Women zama zamas break ground

Women zama zamas break ground

14 August 2019 6:03 PM
Lucrative banking sector job cuts immoral in economic climate

Lucrative banking sector job cuts immoral in economic climate

14 August 2019 5:19 PM
More haste, less speed, Mr President: Slow but steady wins the race

More haste, less speed, Mr President: Slow but steady wins the race

14 August 2019 4:34 PM
UK visas discriminate against Africans

UK visas discriminate against Africans

14 August 2019 4:17 PM
Salt River Development

Salt River Development

14 August 2019 3:58 PM
Outa joining ConCourt bid to change electoral system to allow independent candidates to run

Outa joining ConCourt bid to change electoral system to allow independent candidates to run

14 August 2019 3:51 PM
CT City to host first ever game at Newlands Stadium

CT City to host first ever game at Newlands Stadium

13 August 2019 6:00 PM
First Isuzu dealership transforms to 100% black ownership

First Isuzu dealership transforms to 100% black ownership

13 August 2019 5:32 PM
Hanekom vs Zume

Hanekom vs Zume

13 August 2019 5:19 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
ANC to Makhura: Replace one male MEC with a female
ANC to Makhura: Replace one male MEC with a female

After this year’s elections, the party’s national executive committee (NEC) resolved that all provinces led by men must have 60% women in cabinet.
Gumede: I won't challenge my removal as mayor
Gumede: I won't challenge my removal as mayor

She said she was patiently waiting for the ANC to conclude all its internal processes against her.
AfriForum once again ‘concerned’ about WC farm attacks
AfriForum once again ‘concerned’ about WC farm attacks

There have been two farm attacks in the space of two weeks with the latest in Elandsberg, Clanwilliam, on Tuesday.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us