The Poetry in McGregor Festival: AUGUST 23 – 25TH


Guest: Patricia Schonstein Author and member of McGregor Poetry Festival Committee 

Earl Gregory blows minds in Kinky Boots

16 August 2019 6:01 PM
For the platinum Industry, Marikana was a ‘Mechanisation Moment’

16 August 2019 5:25 PM
The Book Review

16 August 2019 4:36 PM
Update on tensions in Hong Kong

16 August 2019 4:22 PM
The Warrior Project - Providing victims with access to information and resources

16 August 2019 3:51 PM
Gripping murder trials

16 August 2019 3:41 PM
Zim police lock down central Harare

16 August 2019 3:27 PM
Whistler Rum: True African Style Rum

15 August 2019 6:00 PM
Tackling the obesity health challenge

15 August 2019 5:33 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Sudanese celebrate transition to civilian rule
Thousands of cheering people gathered around the Friendship Hall next to the Nile, where the documents that will govern Sudan's 39-month transition were signed.

Man to appear in court for alleged human trafficking
The suspect was expected to appear in court on 23 August for a bail application.

CPJ slams Tanzania over treatment of journalists
The CPJ’s Robert Mahoney says SADC must adhere to its treaty that commits member states to the principles of human rights, democracy and editorially independent media.
