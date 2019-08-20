The John Maytham Show

How will new driving demerit system work?


President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the contentious Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Amendment (Aarto) Bill into law.

It will see a new demerit system for drivers, where the accumulation of points for traffic infringements can result in the loss of a driver's license.

Layton Beard, spokeserson at Automobile Association explains - take a listen:

 

EWN Headlines
Police forced to rely on witnesses in Vaal Mall pepper spray incident
Police forced to rely on witnesses in Vaal Mall pepper spray incident

While she sat in her car breastfeeding her four-month-old baby, Itumeleng Tsoeu was pepper-sprayed by an unidentified woman.
Parliament halts process over Jiba, Mrwebi's positions after legal action
Parliament halts process over Jiba, Mrwebi's positions after legal action

Papers were served on National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise on Monday.
R80k from CR17 campaign was for condolences - Tebogo Mokwele
R80k from CR17 campaign was for condolences - Tebogo Mokwele

Tebogo Mokwele and another MP Nkagisang Mokgosi resigned from Parliament and their leadership positions in the EFF after revelations that they accepted R80,000 from the CR17 campaign.
