President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the contentious Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Amendment (Aarto) Bill into law.
It will see a new demerit system for drivers, where the accumulation of points for traffic infringements can result in the loss of a driver's license.
Layton Beard, spokeserson at Automobile Association explains - take a listen:
How will new driving demerit system work?
