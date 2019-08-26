The John Maytham Show

Lawyer defending the fined homeless


Guests:  Carin Gelderbloem, one of the fined homeless peopl

Lucien Lewin commercial lawyer at Dingley Marshall 

Plants are going extinct up to 350 times faster than the historical norm

26 August 2019 6:00 PM
Bosasa executive Gavin Watson dies in car crash

26 August 2019 5:20 PM
Rugby World Cup squad announcement

26 August 2019 4:04 PM
Training of nurses choked by red tape

26 August 2019 3:33 PM
Ex Presidency staff testify at Zondo commission

26 August 2019 3:20 PM
Ndlovu Youth Choir make 'America's Got Talent' semi-finals

23 August 2019 5:58 PM
Betrayal by Jonathan Ancer

23 August 2019 5:34 PM
Surfers are putting eyes on the bottom of their boards to freak out sharks

23 August 2019 5:18 PM
Chef Rudi Liebenberg

23 August 2019 5:13 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Zim reflects on a year since Mngangagwa took oath of office
In a statement to mark the anniversary, Amnesty International said Zimbabwe has experienced a concerted attack on the rights of freedom of expression and assembly.
Zandile Gumede resigns as eThekwini mayor
There was much speculation that Zandile Gumede was resisting the instructions from the ANC to resign.
Over 1,000 tax-related cases await prosecution - Kieswetter
Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said Sars has been working with law enforcement agencies to tackle crime and corruption.
