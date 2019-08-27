The John Maytham Show

The Blombos Cave discovery and the origins of symbolism


Guest: Christopher Henshilwood Director SFF Centre for Early Sapiens Behaviour (SapienCE) University of Bergen 

Popular US TV show 'Family Feud' is coming to South African screens.

Popular US TV show 'Family Feud' is coming to South African screens.

27 August 2019 4:01 PM
Gail Gilbride Bohle - her journey with cancer and writing

Gail Gilbride Bohle - her journey with cancer and writing

27 August 2019 3:53 PM
Dame Janet Suzman joins performer lineup for 14th annual Voorkamerfest in Darling J

Dame Janet Suzman joins performer lineup for 14th annual Voorkamerfest in Darling J

27 August 2019 3:27 PM
Plants are going extinct up to 350 times faster than the historical norm

Plants are going extinct up to 350 times faster than the historical norm

26 August 2019 6:00 PM
Bosasa executive Gavin Watson dies in car crash

Bosasa executive Gavin Watson dies in car crash

26 August 2019 5:20 PM
Lawyer defending the fined homeless

Lawyer defending the fined homeless

26 August 2019 4:33 PM
Rugby World Cup squad announcement

Rugby World Cup squad announcement

26 August 2019 4:04 PM
Training of nurses choked by red tape

Training of nurses choked by red tape

26 August 2019 3:33 PM
Ex Presidency staff testify at Zondo commission

Ex Presidency staff testify at Zondo commission

26 August 2019 3:20 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Individual implicated by Dukwana at Zondo inquiry doesn’t want to be named
Individual implicated by Dukwana at Zondo inquiry doesn’t want to be named

Advocate Mike Hellens, representing the anonymous implicated party, said his client strongly rejected the allegation made by former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana.
Parly justice committee refers process of removing Mkhwebane to Modise
Parly justice committee refers process of removing Mkhwebane to Modise

Committee members on Tuesday unanimously resolved to refer the matter to Speaker Thandi Modise, so that she can formally refer it to the rules committee.
Communications Dept says banking licence for Post Bank urgent
Communications Dept says banking licence for Post Bank urgent

Deputy Minister of Communications Pinky Kekana said the South African Post Office was losing out on a great deal in the business of logistics.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us