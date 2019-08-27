The John Maytham Show

Parly must formulate rules on Mkhwebane inquiry


 EWN Parliamentary Correspondent Gaye Davis

More fires burning in Angola and Congo than in the Amazon

27 August 2019 6:01 PM
Mr Masuku hate speech case in con-court

27 August 2019 5:34 PM
The main conspiracy theories about Gavin Watsons death

27 August 2019 5:23 PM
Stellenbosch Municipality launches mobile housing app.

27 August 2019 5:02 PM
How Ramaphosa’s campaign spent R400-million — and why it matters

27 August 2019 4:18 PM
Popular US TV show 'Family Feud' is coming to South African screens.

27 August 2019 4:01 PM
Gail Gilbride Bohle - her journey with cancer and writing

27 August 2019 3:53 PM
The Blombos Cave discovery and the origins of symbolism

27 August 2019 3:36 PM
Dame Janet Suzman joins performer lineup for 14th annual Voorkamerfest in Darling J

27 August 2019 3:27 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
We’re not xenophobic - Makhura on tightening border security
Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the influx of undocumented migrants needed to be addressed before it became a crisis.
Individual implicated by Dukwana at Zondo inquiry doesn’t want to be named
Advocate Mike Hellens, representing the anonymous implicated party, said his client strongly rejected the allegation made by former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana.
Parly justice committee refers process of removing Mkhwebane to Modise
Committee members on Tuesday unanimously resolved to refer the matter to Speaker Thandi Modise, so that she can formally refer it to the rules committee.
