More fires burning in Angola and Congo than in the Amazon


Guest: Sally Archibald Professor, Animal Plant and Environmental Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand 

Mr Masuku hate speech case in con-court

27 August 2019 5:34 PM
The main conspiracy theories about Gavin Watsons death

27 August 2019 5:23 PM
Stellenbosch Municipality launches mobile housing app.

27 August 2019 5:02 PM
Parly must formulate rules on Mkhwebane inquiry

27 August 2019 4:35 PM
How Ramaphosa’s campaign spent R400-million — and why it matters

27 August 2019 4:18 PM
Popular US TV show 'Family Feud' is coming to South African screens.

27 August 2019 4:01 PM
Gail Gilbride Bohle - her journey with cancer and writing

27 August 2019 3:53 PM
The Blombos Cave discovery and the origins of symbolism

27 August 2019 3:36 PM
Dame Janet Suzman joins performer lineup for 14th annual Voorkamerfest in Darling J

27 August 2019 3:27 PM
EWN Headlines
Nxesi to introduce bill to penalise employers who don’t comply with AA
If implemented, the act will put into motion measures to address the high non-compliance rate with the law, giving powers to the labour minister to regulate sector targets.
Makhura: NHI is the answer to revolutionise public health
Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the NHI fund would ensure the rich and poor have equal access to health
SANDF able to defend the country despite ‘lack of funding’
Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said budget constraints mean the SANDF can’t afford to install essential technology or put the required number of boots on the ground to guard the country’s borders.
