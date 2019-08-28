The John Maytham Show

NSFAS’s decision to pay students cash has decimated textbook sales – the result could be an academic tsunami


Guest:  Mohamed Kharwa convener of the Alliance for Academic Success. 

Roger Lucey in Conversation with John

28 August 2019 6:03 PM
How far can your religious and ethical beliefs go as a doctor?

28 August 2019 5:19 PM
Great white sharks missing from False Bay

28 August 2019 5:04 PM
SA Express - abruptly cancels flights nationwide

28 August 2019 4:03 PM
Against All Odds: The Epic Story of the Oceanos Rescue

28 August 2019 3:56 PM
The Spekboom and how it can help reduce your carbon footprint

28 August 2019 3:38 PM
Boris Johnson asks Queen to suspend Parliament

28 August 2019 3:21 PM
More fires burning in Angola and Congo than in the Amazon

27 August 2019 6:01 PM
Mr Masuku hate speech case in con-court

27 August 2019 5:34 PM
EWN Headlines
WC ANC’s biggest challenge is unity, says interim PEC chair
ANC Western Cape interim chairperson Lerumo Kalako said it was clear to him there were still simmering divisions.
SA Express resumes flights
Management cited operational challenges for the interruption on Wednesday.
Farmworkers ask Parly to ban 67 dangerous pesticides
The demonstration, organised by Women on Farms, said the pesticides were already banned by the European Union.
