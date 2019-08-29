The John Maytham Show

Minister Zweli Mkhize presents NHI Bill to health committee


EWN Parliamentary Reporter Babalo Ndenze

Roger Lucey in Conversation with John

28 August 2019 6:03 PM
How far can your religious and ethical beliefs go as a doctor?

28 August 2019 5:19 PM
Great white sharks missing from False Bay

28 August 2019 5:04 PM
NSFAS’s decision to pay students cash has decimated textbook sales – the result could be an academic tsunami

28 August 2019 4:35 PM
SA Express - abruptly cancels flights nationwide

28 August 2019 4:03 PM
Against All Odds: The Epic Story of the Oceanos Rescue

28 August 2019 3:56 PM
The Spekboom and how it can help reduce your carbon footprint

28 August 2019 3:38 PM
Boris Johnson asks Queen to suspend Parliament

28 August 2019 3:21 PM
More fires burning in Angola and Congo than in the Amazon

27 August 2019 6:01 PM
Features
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.
Those developments shaping inclusive growth and shared futures in the 4th Industrial Revolution - brought to you by Standard Bank.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
9 people shot within 75 minutes in Delft
Of the nine, three were killed and while six were injured including a 12-year-old boy.
Modise calls on SA women to unite across class, race, ideology lines
Modise was delivering the keynote address at the start of the Women’s Parliament took place in the National Assembly chamber on Wednesday.
Catzavelos settlement with SAHRC doesn't mean legal woes are over
Adam Catzavelos is still facing criminal charges after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) laid a complaint against him with the police over his racist video.
