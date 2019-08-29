The John Maytham Show

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane withdraws ConCourt appeal


Guest:  Pieter du Toit Author of The Stellenbosch Mafia: Inside the Billionaires Club and Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24 

Salman Rushdie speaks about his latest book: ‘Quichotte’

Salman Rushdie speaks about his latest book: ‘Quichotte’

29 August 2019 6:02 PM
UWC scholar validates traditional medicines

UWC scholar validates traditional medicines

29 August 2019 5:31 PM
archaeological dig in Simonstown to be terminated

archaeological dig in Simonstown to be terminated

29 August 2019 5:02 PM
Proposal to automatically pass failing learners back on the table for South African school

Proposal to automatically pass failing learners back on the table for South African school

29 August 2019 4:35 PM
SCOPA on its oversight visits to the Kusile and Medupi power stations.

SCOPA on its oversight visits to the Kusile and Medupi power stations.

29 August 2019 4:21 PM
Plan B with Rebecca Davis

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

29 August 2019 4:03 PM
Tito Mboweni's plan to save SA

Tito Mboweni's plan to save SA

29 August 2019 3:36 PM
Minister Zweli Mkhize presents NHI Bill to health committee

Minister Zweli Mkhize presents NHI Bill to health committee

29 August 2019 3:18 PM
Roger Lucey in Conversation with John

Roger Lucey in Conversation with John

28 August 2019 6:03 PM
Features
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.

Those developments shaping inclusive growth and shared futures in the 4th Industrial Revolution - brought to you by Standard Bank.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Neo Solutions boss denies being aware of stolen money in business account
Neo Solutions boss denies being aware of stolen money in business account

Neo Solutions director Vivien Natasen made the submission at the state capture commission of inquiry public hearings in Parktown on Thursday.
NHI constitutionally sound, says chief state law advisor
NHI constitutionally sound, says chief state law advisor

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and the office of the state law advisor on Thursday briefed the health committee for the first time since the NHI Bill was submitted to Parliament.

SA Express remains grounded over R70m debt to ACSA
SA Express remains grounded over R70m debt to ACSA

The airline has been grounded after failing to service its R70 million debt to the Airports Company.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us