The John Maytham Show

SA free diver breaks yet another record


Guest: Beth Neale South Africa's freedive Champion 

Heritage Western Cape respond to the archaeological dig in Simonstown that is to be terminated

Heritage Western Cape respond to the archaeological dig in Simonstown that is to be terminated

30 August 2019 3:19 PM
Salman Rushdie speaks about his latest book: ‘Quichotte’

Salman Rushdie speaks about his latest book: ‘Quichotte’

29 August 2019 6:02 PM
UWC scholar validates traditional medicines

UWC scholar validates traditional medicines

29 August 2019 5:31 PM
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane withdraws ConCourt appeal

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane withdraws ConCourt appeal

29 August 2019 5:19 PM
archaeological dig in Simonstown to be terminated

archaeological dig in Simonstown to be terminated

29 August 2019 5:02 PM
Proposal to automatically pass failing learners back on the table for South African school

Proposal to automatically pass failing learners back on the table for South African school

29 August 2019 4:35 PM
SCOPA on its oversight visits to the Kusile and Medupi power stations.

SCOPA on its oversight visits to the Kusile and Medupi power stations.

29 August 2019 4:21 PM
Plan B with Rebecca Davis

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

29 August 2019 4:03 PM
Tito Mboweni's plan to save SA

Tito Mboweni's plan to save SA

29 August 2019 3:36 PM
Minister Zweli Mkhize presents NHI Bill to health committee

Minister Zweli Mkhize presents NHI Bill to health committee

29 August 2019 3:18 PM
Features
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.

Those developments shaping inclusive growth and shared futures in the 4th Industrial Revolution - brought to you by Standard Bank.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Motsoaledi: Home Affairs annulled over 1,000 fraudulent marriages in 2018/2019
Motsoaledi: Home Affairs annulled over 1,000 fraudulent marriages in 2018/2019

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi was speaking at Constitution Hill where the department held a marriage policy dialogue on Friday.
Gavin Watson was a man of unshakable faith, says son
Gavin Watson was a man of unshakable faith, says son

Roth Watson was speaking at his father’s memorial service in Roodepoort west of Johannesburg on Friday morning.

Activists fear consequences of Langebaan lagoon fishing venture
Activists fear consequences of Langebaan lagoon fishing venture

The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry was considering two applications from fishing consortiums for aquaculture operations at the lagoon.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us