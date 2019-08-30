The John Maytham Show

The Book Review with John Maytham


Aphiwe Dyantyi tests positive for multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites.

30 August 2019 4:18 PM
Black Tax by Niq Mhlongo

30 August 2019 3:53 PM
SA free diver breaks yet another record

30 August 2019 3:35 PM
Heritage Western Cape respond to the archaeological dig in Simonstown that is to be terminated

30 August 2019 3:19 PM
Salman Rushdie speaks about his latest book: ‘Quichotte’

29 August 2019 6:02 PM
UWC scholar validates traditional medicines

29 August 2019 5:31 PM
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane withdraws ConCourt appeal

29 August 2019 5:19 PM
archaeological dig in Simonstown to be terminated

29 August 2019 5:02 PM
Proposal to automatically pass failing learners back on the table for South African school

29 August 2019 4:35 PM
Features
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.
Those developments shaping inclusive growth and shared futures in the 4th Industrial Revolution - brought to you by Standard Bank.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
SACP: There would be no state capture if NPA did its job
The party picketed outside the NPA offices in Pretoria against what it said was inaction by the authorities despite evidence of corruption emerging at the state capture commission.
DA's fight against NHI Bill 'far from over'
The official opposition said it was still not convinced that the NHI Bill is constitutional.
Car explosion in CT leaves man in critical condition
It's understood the man left his house in Stonehurst Estate and while driving towards Ou Kaapse Weg his vehicle exploded.
