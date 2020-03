Judge President Dennis Davis delivers inaugural Social Justice Lecture at Stellenbosch University

Today at 20:10 News focus: recession-proofing your finances Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Craig Torr - Director at Crue Invest

Moeshfieka Botha - Head of Research and Consumer Education at National Debt Advisors

Today at 20:48 Parliament looks at proposal to give South Africans time off work to look after sick parents Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Hendri Terblanche

Today at 21:05 Motoring with Melinda: If you drive an expensive car you're probably a jerk, scientists say & Hyundai I30N Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...

Today at 21:31 Is Corona virus fears impacting in and outbound travel to and from SA? Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Enver Duminy - CEO at Cape Town Tourism

