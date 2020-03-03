How does going into quarantine for the corona virus work? NICD responds

City of Cape Town acts against Greenmarket Square refugee protesters
Guest:
JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
EWN reporter Kaylynn Palm gives an update.
Western Cape Readiness for COVID-19
Guest:
Dr Beth Engelbrecht | Head of Department at Western Cape Dept Of Health
History made as Carina Bruwer’s swim of hope raises thousands for music school
Guest:
Bruwer Carina | Founder of Swim For Hope
Desne Masie | financial services practice at Global Counsel.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Alan Storey, ordained Methodist minister serving through the Central Methodist Mission in Cape Town talks to John Maytham about the refugees' move to a second church on Monday.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Martyn Davies | Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at DeloitteLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jo-Anne Otto | Principal Communications Officer: Cape Winelands District at Western Cape Health departmentLISTEN TO PODCAST
EWN Reporter Ayanda NyathiLISTEN TO PODCAST