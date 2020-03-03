Impact of media on Covid-19 information

Desne Masie | financial services practice at Global Counsel.
City of Cape Town acts against Greenmarket Square refugee protesters
JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
EWN reporter Kaylynn Palm gives an update.
Western Cape Readiness for COVID-19
Dr Beth Engelbrecht | Head of Department at Western Cape Dept Of Health
History made as Carina Bruwer’s swim of hope raises thousands for music school
Bruwer Carina | Founder of Swim For Hope
Alan Storey, ordained Methodist minister serving through the Central Methodist Mission in Cape Town talks to John Maytham about the refugees' move to a second church on Monday.
Guest: Dr Martyn Davies | Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Guest: Jo-Anne Otto | Principal Communications Officer: Cape Winelands District at Western Cape Health department
EWN Reporter Ayanda Nyathi