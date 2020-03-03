Stats SA's latest GDP figures - what does this all mean?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: SA in recession
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Maudi Lentsoane - Md at Lehumo Capital
Today at 07:20
Lotto funds meant for school toilets flushed away?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Raymond Joseph - Investigative Journalist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Keeping parolees in check
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Professor Lukas Muntingh - Project head of Africa Criminal Justice Reform at the Dullah Omar Institute at UWC
Jacquline Hoorn - Western Cape Area Manager at Nicro (National Institute For Crime Prevention And The Reintegration Of Offenders)
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Recession
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nicky Weimar - Chief Economist at Nedbank
Bonang Mohale - CEO at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA).
Today at 09:50
Impact of the Recession with Bonang Mohale Chairperson of Bidvest
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Craig Gradige from Gradige Mahura Investments
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
CEO's Paying It Forward
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Science and Tech: Your business could benefit from a mobile app –
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Hector Beyers - CEO of Codehesion
Today at 11:32
MUSIC: Don Vino and Sounds of Brass headline at CTIJF in March
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Don Vino Prins
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury-What is a strategic moment?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 20:10
News focus: Lamola summons high ranking official to address flaws of the Parole system
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chrispin Phiri
Ronald Lamola
Today at 21:05
LISA JOSHUA SONN ON HER WEEKLY OPINION:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Sonn
Lisa Joshua Sonn - Ewn Opinion Contributor And Social Activist at ...
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
Help music project continue providing a safe learning space after pupil's murder The Hout Bay Music Project tragically lost another of its pupils when 12-year-old Sibusiso Dakuse was found murdered last week. 3 March 2020 5:39 PM
Is system biased against cross-cultural adoption and why no 'reliable' stats? Pippa Hudson hosts an in-depth discussion on the proposed amendments to the laws governing adoption in South Africa. 3 March 2020 4:20 PM
[Listen at 5:05 pm] John Maytham and Judge Cameron on how prisons are failing SA Yet another young child has been murdered, allegedly by somebody out on parole. Listen to John Matham at just after five. 3 March 2020 2:45 PM
View all Local
W Cape Soc Dev Dept: No children needed to be removed from refugee families W Cape Soc Dev Dept head Robert Mcdonald says most had left jobs and accommodation and now do not have anywhere to go immediately. 3 March 2020 11:28 AM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
At least the private sector honours agreements! – Cosatu takes a swipe at Govt Government is just ticking boxes to say they consulted, but they did not, says Cosatu secretary-general Bheki Ntshalintshali. 3 March 2020 9:33 AM
View all Politics
White collar crime declines to levels last seen in 2011 - but it's not all good The percentage white collar crime in the private sector has declined to levels last seen in 2011. But it's not all good news. 3 March 2020 7:49 PM
SA bank misses earnings target One of South Africa's largest banks has missed its earnings target due to recession-like conditions. 3 March 2020 7:20 PM
It's official - recession again - what now? When the economy is hit by contraction for two consecutive quarters, that's recession. 3 March 2020 6:34 PM
View all Business
Renting and letting property – FAQs and help to enforce your rights Pippa Hudson interviews Marlon Shevelew, a property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates. 2 March 2020 3:12 PM
How much you need to retire: Stellenbosch University devises a new formula Elze-Mari Roux (Dept of Business Management) explains the new approach to calculating how much you should save towards retirement. 2 March 2020 2:26 PM
Cape Town’s CBD is disgusting when wind blows litter around – have you seen it? Littering is awful, but seemingly in our culture. Kieno Kammies interviews Roger Southall (Sociology, Wits). 2 March 2020 12:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
CT Cycle Tour 2020 allays fears of COVID-19 impact, pedalling full steam ahead Tour director David Bellairs says 90% of race participants are local and there are no entrants from China. 2 March 2020 7:41 AM
Watch Cape Town (Stormers) vs Auckland (Blues) for last time ever at Newlands The unbeaten Stormers take on the Blues for the 22nd time on Saturday. John Maytham talks to coach John Dobson. 28 February 2020 12:38 PM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020 These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020. 28 February 2020 10:35 AM
View all Sport
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City' The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role. 1 March 2020 3:04 PM
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week. 28 February 2020 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practic... 26 February 2020 1:11 PM
View all Entertainment
[IMAGES] Nasa satellite pics: Pollution drop over Wuhan amid COVID-19 slowdown Factory closures and a drop in motor traffic have seemingly caused a sustained drop in noxious nitrogen dioxide (NO2). 2 March 2020 10:14 AM
SA citizens in Wuhan: Govt's evacuation about-turn and repatriation logistics The Health Department's Dr Anban Pillay gives an update on South Africans abroad affected by the coronavirus outbreak. 29 February 2020 12:10 PM
South African in Wuhan: 'I'm looking forward to it being over and being free' Amy Pittaway says she is most looking forward to it all being over and being able to eat biltong or have a proper braai. 28 February 2020 11:58 AM
View all World
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
A new digital world needs new skills Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments. 2 March 2020 1:22 PM
Brains behind Africa's first all female anti-poaching unit shares his story Soldier-turned-environmental activist Damien Mander is the founder of Africa’s first armed, all-women anti-poaching unit in Zimbab... 25 February 2020 4:41 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Stats SA's latest GDP figures - what does this all mean?

Stats SA's latest GDP figures - what does this all mean?

Guest:
Nazmeera Moola | Head of Investments at Investec Asset Management 



More episodes from The John Maytham Show

The Ocean View ladies Cycling Squad take part in Cape Town Cycle race 2020

3 March 2020 6:02 PM

Guest:
Mastoera Esterhuizen | Communities Wellness Solutions |

The coronavirus scenarios and the need to create a shared destiny

3 March 2020 5:38 PM

Guest:
Clem Sunter | Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox

Our prisons are failing – they need to become correctional facilities

3 March 2020 5:25 PM

Guest:
Justice Edwin Cameron | Judge at Constitutional Court

Zoe Incubation Center in Delft

3 March 2020 5:07 PM

Guest:
Pastor Charles George

Lord's Taverners touch down in SA

3 March 2020 4:34 PM

Guest:
Sussex Cricket CEO, former rugby player, current cricket playerRob Andrew and the captain of our celeb cricket XI Paul Prichard the former Essex Cricketer. 

Research delves into the mind of rapists

3 March 2020 4:13 PM

Guest:
Lihle Qulu

Rosamund Lupton on her new book 'Three Hours'

3 March 2020 4:07 PM

Guest:
 Rosamund Lupton | Author

Why has it taken so long to appoint a permanent head of IPID?

3 March 2020 3:52 PM

Guest:

Dr. Simon Howell -  Senior Researcher at the Centre of Criminology at UCT

Still a role for flu vaccine

3 March 2020 3:33 PM

Guest:
Prof Wolfgang Preiser

Judge Cameron: I apologise for monsters let out on parole, but we CAN fix system

Politics Opinion

South Africa’s economy slips into recession yet again

Business

Flu vaccine can play vital role as SA prepares for covid-19's inevitable arrival

Opinion Local Lifestyle

Biden wins 7 states on Super Tuesday, Sanders takes 2 - network projections

4 March 2020 5:23 AM

Sanders wins Democratic primary in Colorado: US networks

4 March 2020 5:10 AM

Eskom will not fail - Ramaphosa

3 March 2020 7:54 PM

