Zoe Incubation Center in Delft

Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: SA in recession
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Maudi Lentsoane - Md at Lehumo Capital
Today at 07:20
Lotto funds meant for school toilets flushed away?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Raymond Joseph - Investigative Journalist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Keeping parolees in check
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Professor Lukas Muntingh - Project head of Africa Criminal Justice Reform at the Dullah Omar Institute at UWC
Jacquline Hoorn - Western Cape Area Manager at Nicro (National Institute For Crime Prevention And The Reintegration Of Offenders)
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Recession
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nicky Weimar - Chief Economist at Nedbank
Bonang Mohale - CEO at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA).
Today at 09:50
Impact of the Recession with Bonang Mohale Chairperson of Bidvest
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Craig Gradige from Gradige Mahura Investments
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
CEO's Paying It Forward
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Science and Tech: Your business could benefit from a mobile app –
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Hector Beyers - CEO of Codehesion
Today at 11:32
MUSIC: Don Vino and Sounds of Brass headline at CTIJF in March
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Don Vino Prins
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury-What is a strategic moment?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 20:10
News focus: Lamola summons high ranking official to address flaws of the Parole system
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chrispin Phiri
Ronald Lamola
Today at 21:05
LISA JOSHUA SONN ON HER WEEKLY OPINION:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Sonn
Lisa Joshua Sonn - Ewn Opinion Contributor And Social Activist at ...
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
