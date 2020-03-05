Yes, washing our hands really can help curb the spread of coronavirus

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Do Knysna's elephants share the forest with a 'Yeti' or two? Gareth Patterson gives a fascinating glimpse into his new book, including sightings of human-like creatures in the Knysna Forest. 5 March 2020 4:48 PM
C-section rate among SA med scheme members now among highest in the world Council for Medical Schemes study finds almost 77% of babies covered by medical aid schemes are delivered by caesarian section. 5 March 2020 2:49 PM
We will not apologise for cutting power - City Power Johannesburg "Customers must pay for the electricity they are using," warns Isaac Mangena. "Come forward if you know you owe the City money." 5 March 2020 2:38 PM
De Lille says only Ramaphosa authorised to act against DG in state funeral fraud Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille says only President Cyril Ramaphosa has the legal powers to act against her DG Sam Vukela. 5 March 2020 4:31 PM
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo sees no need to resign after court orders apology in GBV row ANC MP Boy Mamabolo says he sees no reason to step down from his position after falsely accusing EFF leader Julius Malema of abuse... 5 March 2020 2:24 PM
'Lawlessness and anarchy' - City of Tshwane placed under administration The DA rebuts Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile's accusation it's 'brought Tshwane to its knees', plans legal action. 5 March 2020 1:11 PM
How to invest and manage your money when the world gets 'flu' Markets are in turmoil in the wake of the coronavirus. How can you ''quarantine" your funds in a safe space? 5 March 2020 8:05 PM
'Members will be covered for COVID-19' - medical fund assures extended benefits Discovery assures members they will be covered in cases of confirmed COVID-19. 5 March 2020 7:48 PM
Despite fires, drought and floods - Santam still delivers reasonable results Fires, floods and drought devastated the country during 2019. Santam paid millions in claims. 5 March 2020 7:12 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
Everybody say Hoopla! - Cycle Tour hero explains story behind iconic race signal The Cape Town Cycle Tour's “hoopla” man shares the origins of the phrase which gets cyclists going on race day. 5 March 2020 11:52 AM
For sale signs everywhere and 108% home loans – it’s an epic buyers’ market Buyers – the few of them that are left – have all the power. Sell only if you must, says Huizemark’s Bryan Biehler. 5 March 2020 11:28 AM
Meet the determined Ocean View tannies who are taking on the CT Cycle Tour 2020 Just months after being formed, nine members of the Ocean View Ladies Cycle Squad will participate in the Cycle Tour this weekend. 4 March 2020 1:50 PM
CT Cycle Tour 2020 allays fears of COVID-19 impact, pedalling full steam ahead Tour director David Bellairs says 90% of race participants are local and there are no entrants from China. 2 March 2020 7:41 AM
Watch Cape Town (Stormers) vs Auckland (Blues) for last time ever at Newlands The unbeaten Stormers take on the Blues for the 22nd time on Saturday. John Maytham talks to coach John Dobson. 28 February 2020 12:38 PM
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City' The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role. 1 March 2020 3:04 PM
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week. 28 February 2020 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practic... 26 February 2020 1:11 PM
COVID-19: School tours, global conferences and family holidays up in the air Consumers with international travel plans this year are facing high levels of anxiety as the coronavirus spreads across the world. 4 March 2020 4:29 PM
There were infrared thermometers everywhere! - South African returns from China Bongiwe Simanga decided to come back home to get away from the isolation and stagnation she experienced amid coronavirus lockdown. 4 March 2020 4:14 PM
How China virus shutdown will impact a world economy 'drunk' on Chinese growth 'Globalisation is almost going in reverse.' Deloitte's Dr Martyn Davies looks at the impact on emerging economies like SA.. 4 March 2020 1:34 PM
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
A new digital world needs new skills Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments. 2 March 2020 1:22 PM
The John Maytham Show
Yes, washing our hands really can help curb the spread of coronavirus

Yes, washing our hands really can help curb the spread of coronavirus

Guest - Karen Hofman, Professor and Programme Director, SA MRC Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science - PRICELESS SA (Priority Cost Effective Lessons in Systems Strengthening South Africa), University of the Witwatersrand



Tiny Keg: mobile canning provider

5 March 2020 6:02 PM

Guest:
Tom Riley | Founder and MD of Tiny Keg Canning

City of Tshwane to be placed under administration

5 March 2020 5:21 PM

Guest:
Karen Heese | Municipal IQ

Mbalula travels on the suspended cape central line

5 March 2020 4:35 PM

Guest:
Bonginkosi Madikizela | Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government

Cape Town Cycle Tour update

5 March 2020 4:08 PM

Guest:
David Bellairs | Tour director at Cape Town Cycle Tour

City considering approaching High Court on urgent basis for further relief

5 March 2020 3:58 PM

Guest:
JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town

“Everybody say “Hoopla! - the advent of what has become an iconic sound of the Cape Town Cycle Tour

4 March 2020 6:06 PM

Guest:
Paul de Groot | Cycle Tour Legend

US Super Tuesday elections: The results

4 March 2020 5:41 PM

Guest:
Yossi Mekelberg | Prof of Int. Relations and Faculty Lead on Outreach Projects, Regent's University.

Spy vs Spy: cloned phones, break-ins and rogue agents – all in a day’s work at the State Security central

4 March 2020 5:21 PM

Guest:

 Marianne Thamm | Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick

Should the private sector invest pension funds into Eskom

4 March 2020 4:31 PM

Guest:

Prof Anton Eberhard - Professor Emeritus and Senior Scholar at the University of Cape Town where he directs the Power Futures Lab at the Graduate School of Business

First confirmed case of Covid-19 in South Africa

Local

How medical teams determine when someone has COVID-19

Lifestyle

Prof slams City of CT's draft by-law that may stifle independent enviro research

Local

How medical teams determine when someone has COVID-19

5 March 2020 3:46 PM

Australia beat South Africa to make women's T20 World Cup final

5 March 2020 1:32 PM

Lesotho musician, 2 others implicated in murder of Lipolelo Thabane

5 March 2020 12:46 PM

