A corruption amnesty would help South Africa escape the bonds of State Capture

Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 20:10
News focus: Is it time for SA to get a k-word register for habitual racists?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
William Bird
Today at 20:25
Why foreign weather apps get it so wrong when predicting SA weather patterns
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 20:48
Talker: Should aunts and uncles discipline your child?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:05
Cape Town's first couple in comedy
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Candace Neilson - comedienne at Trenchtown
Altaaf Sayed
Today at 21:31
Understanding the benefits of Reiki and Acupuncture
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Susana Kennedy
Charmaine Haigh - Founder at My Urban Retreat
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
Man arrested in connection with deadly Khayelitsha tavern shooting A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of seven people in Khayelitsha. 9 March 2020 5:17 PM
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura. 9 March 2020 2:28 PM
Handbook offers SA teachers lessons on how to handle violent pupils at schools The SA Council for Educators (Sace) has drafted a handbook on how teachers should deal with violent situations and unruly pupils. 9 March 2020 2:03 PM
Prasa on resurrecting central rail line and Monday deadline to pay CoCT debt 80 buses, 4 metre-high walls, drone deployment all part of process to bring back the central line shut down in November. 7 March 2020 12:46 PM
Zuma happy to hand over tax records to Public Protector Business Day journalist Karyn Maughan summarises arguments currently underway on the Pretoria High Court. 6 March 2020 2:02 PM
'Cosatu proposes savings of nurses, teachers pay for damage wrought by thieves' "The absolute blasé way the President speaks about people’s savings... it’s not your money!" says Solidarity’s Connie Mulder. 6 March 2020 10:46 AM
COVID-19: its impact on economies and financial markets A bloodbath on financial markets worldwide as a result of virus fears. 9 March 2020 7:55 PM
Stock Pick Monday - Prosus, Bidvest, Absa The three stocks of the week, as chosen by Ashraf Mohamed from Sycamore Fund. 9 March 2020 7:34 PM
The rights of employees - how to prepare for Coronavirus in the workplace The coronavirus has massive implications for employers and employees in South Africa. 9 March 2020 7:12 PM
Basic medical aid members only covered for Covid-19 if complications arise If it’s a mild infection, it comes from your Medical Savings Account. Only if there are complications is it treated as a PMB. 9 March 2020 11:18 AM
[WATCH] A dream come true? Tap water turns to wine in this Italian village Residents of Settecani in Modena were startled when they turned on their taps and sparkling red wine came pouring out. 9 March 2020 10:36 AM
What do you think of BMW's new logo? BMW has introduced a new brand design, but for online and offline communication only at this stage. 9 March 2020 10:18 AM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
[LISTEN] Director and cast describe the making of local feature film 'Moffie' 'Moffie' has been making waves on the international film festival circuit. It opens in South Africa on Friday 13 March 2020. 6 March 2020 4:03 PM
International star Nomzamo Mbatha fights for a better life for our children While living in the United States these days, she still calls South Africa home and is doing inspirational philanthropic work. 6 March 2020 11:06 AM
[LISTEN] Man describes life under lockdown in Italy: 'Nothing to go crazy about' A man currently locked down in Lake Como, in northern Italy’s Lombardy region, describes the situation in the coronavirus quaranti... 9 March 2020 5:59 PM
Pope to deliver Sunday prayer on video amid coronavirus spread On Sunday Pope Francis will not deliver the prayer of the Angelus from an open window overlooking St Peters Square as is tradition... 8 March 2020 9:10 AM
The agony and death of thousands is not funny. The internet is laughing anyway Should we laugh about and spread jokey memes about Covid-19? It’s a complicated issue. 6 March 2020 11:47 AM
'How can I enact kindness when I am facing the end of my inner compassion?' Africa Melane pens his thoughts on the occupation of the church and surrounds of Greenmarket Square by hundreds of refugees. 6 March 2020 11:08 AM
The John Maytham Show
A corruption amnesty would help South Africa escape the bonds of State Capture

A corruption amnesty would help South Africa escape the bonds of State Capture

Guest:
 Robert Applebaum | Webber Wentzel partner



More episodes from The John Maytham Show

Ann Napolitano speaks about her new novel, Dear Edward

9 March 2020 6:08 PM

Guest:
Ann Napolitano | Author

Man describes life under lockdown in Italy

9 March 2020 5:40 PM
Cars with Juliet: Lamborghini Urus

9 March 2020 5:03 PM

Guest:
Juliet McGuire

Man arrested for killing 7 in Khayelitsha tavern shooting

9 March 2020 4:55 PM

Guest: Francina Lukas, Khayelitsha CPF cluster chairperson 

Crimes at sea cripple sustainable development

9 March 2020 4:31 PM

Guest:
Carina Bruwer | PhD candidate with the Centre of Criminology at the University of Cape Town

Oil price plunges over 30 percent

9 March 2020 4:22 PM

Guest:
Busisiwe Radebe | Economist at Nedbank

Thats a wrap on the Cape Town Cycle Tour 2020

9 March 2020 4:06 PM

Guests:
David Bellairs | Tour director at Cape Town Cycle Tour and Mastoera Esterhuizen

The spread of COVID-19 continues..

9 March 2020 3:55 PM

Guests:

Tim Tucker | Adjunct associate professor at the UCT school of Public Health and Family Medicine

Zondo decides that Goliath complaint against Hlophe not potentially impeachable conduct.

9 March 2020 3:30 PM

Guest:
 Karyn Maughan

Four new confirmed cases of coronavirus in SA

Sasol share price collapses 45% in minutes on Saudi Arabia oil price war

Business

Cape Town mom describes how airline brushed off daughter's harassment on flight

Business Lifestyle

Royal farewell: Harry and Meghan bow out from official roles

9 March 2020 6:56 PM

Grayston Prep to resume classes on Wednesday after suspected COVID-19 case

9 March 2020 6:43 PM

SAA BRPs to enter talks with employees over retrenchments

9 March 2020 5:42 PM

