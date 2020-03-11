Today at 20:10 News focus: Why more MPs need to post their salary slips for transparency Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Belinda Bozzoli - Mp & Professor At Wits at Da

Today at 20:25 Why do South Africans make 'light' of serious issues such as Covid-19? Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Prof Herman Wasserman - Professor at the Centre for Film and Media Studies at University of Cape Town

Today at 21:05 Objection to lease of land to Rondebosch Golf Club Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Dr Koni Benson - Post-Doctoral Candidate At The Department Of Historical Studies at University of Cape Town (UCT)

Mandisa Shandu - Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre

Today at 21:31 LISA JOSHUA SONN ON HER WEEKLY OPINION: IN DEFENCE OF LIGHTENING UP & LAUGHTER Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Lisa Joshua Sonn - Ewn Opinion Contributor And Social Activist at ...

Lisa Sonn

