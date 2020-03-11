What you should know about the new (stricter) e-hailing regulations

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 20:10
News focus: Why more MPs need to post their salary slips for transparency
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Belinda Bozzoli - Mp & Professor At Wits at Da
Today at 20:25
Why do South Africans make 'light' of serious issues such as Covid-19?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Herman Wasserman - Professor at the Centre for Film and Media Studies at University of Cape Town
Today at 21:05
Objection to lease of land to Rondebosch Golf Club
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Koni Benson - Post-Doctoral Candidate At The Department Of Historical Studies at University of Cape Town (UCT)
Mandisa Shandu - Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre
Today at 21:31
LISA JOSHUA SONN ON HER WEEKLY OPINION: IN DEFENCE OF LIGHTENING UP & LAUGHTER
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Joshua Sonn - Ewn Opinion Contributor And Social Activist at ...
Lisa Sonn
Today at 21:45
Beautiful news: Left in the dumps, this designer upcycled her way out..
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lizl Naude - Founder at Lilly Loompa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Eco-friendly cleaning to be implemented at all CT tidal pools by end of the year Meet the woman who sparked the progressive move - freediver and founder of @capetowntidalpools, Lisa Beasley. 11 March 2020 4:47 PM
'Eight Life Esidimeni patients still missing, they might also be dead' - DA More than 140 psychiatric patients died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy. And now years later, eight are still missing. 11 March 2020 2:48 PM
NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe. 11 March 2020 1:29 PM
Mkhwebane lacked basic understanding of the law in CR17 probe, court finds The Public Protector was reckless in reaching serious findings against President Cyril Ramaphosa in her report into the CR17 campa... 11 March 2020 11:18 AM
President didn't 'wilfully mislead' Parly over R500k Bosasa donation - court Pretoria High Court has also found the Public Protector did not have jurisdiction to investigate the CR17 campaign. 10 March 2020 1:14 PM
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura. 9 March 2020 2:28 PM
Absa eager to put lender back in pole position Absa group's new CEO is eager to put the lender back in pole position as it reports a three per cent rise in full-year profit . 11 March 2020 6:38 PM
Find out what your car is worth – in other words, its 'book value' Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena answers a listener who enquires about the book value of his vehicle. 11 March 2020 3:21 PM
MTN CEO Rob Shuter to step down Shuter has been at the helm of the mobile network behemoth since 2017. He steps down in March 2021. 11 March 2020 2:14 PM
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
The John Maytham Show
What you should know about the new (stricter) e-hailing regulations

What you should know about the new (stricter) e-hailing regulations

Guest:
Lameez Omarjee | Journalist at Fin24



How far is the Public Protector from being removed from o􀂋ce?

11 March 2020 5:46 PM

Guest:
Marianne Merten

NICD on the Western Cape's first case of COVID-19

11 March 2020 5:40 PM

Guest:

DR Juno Thomas - Head of the Centre for Enteric Diseases at the National Institution of Communicable Diseases 

What to do when you have a visitor coming from a corona infected Area

11 March 2020 5:08 PM

Guest:

Jeff Rosenberg - FEDHASA Cape Chairperson

Advocacy release: CR17 – court kicks transparency question into touch

11 March 2020 4:37 PM

Guest:
Murray Hunter | acting advocacy coordinator at AmaBhungane

Professor Leslie London on Covid-19

11 March 2020 4:23 PM

Guest:
Prof Leslie London | Professor at Department Of Public Health

DWS on water situation in the Western Cape

11 March 2020 4:12 PM

Guest:
Rashied Khan | Regional Head - Western Cape at National Department of Water Affairs

Covid-19: Italian Virologist on what the rest of the world can learn from Italy.

11 March 2020 3:36 PM

Guest:
Elisabetta Groppelli

David Kramer's Danger in the Dark returns to The Baxter from 9 to 28 March 2020

10 March 2020 6:02 PM

Guest:
David Kramer

Greg Mills on Asian Aspiration : Why and How Africa Should Emulate Asia

10 March 2020 5:34 PM

Guest:

 Dr Greg Mills

[UPDATE] Officials tracking down locals who were exposed to WC covid-19 patient

Emirates dodges pressing questions about CT teen's harassment ordeal on flight

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

SA to receive donations from US, Germany to help fight COVID-19 spread

11 March 2020 6:28 PM

Maroleng takes SABC to court for defamation, reputation damage

11 March 2020 6:23 PM

Process under way to trace WC COVID-19 patient's contacts

11 March 2020 6:22 PM

