Guest:
Dr Roberto Pennisi | Medical doctor, specialized in General Surgery and Endocrinosurgery
Guest:
John Dobson | Western Province Coach
Guest:
Rebecca Davis
Guest:
Velaphi Ntuli | Koeberg Power Station Manager at Eskom
Guest:
David Lewis | . Executive director at Corruption Watch
Guest:
Lameez Omarjee | Journalist at Fin24
Guest:
Marianne Merten
Guest:
DR Juno Thomas - Head of the Centre for Enteric Diseases at the National Institution of Communicable Diseases
Guest:
Jeff Rosenberg - FEDHASA Cape Chairperson
Guest:
Murray Hunter | acting advocacy coordinator at AmaBhungane
Guest:
Prof Leslie London | Professor at Department Of Public Health