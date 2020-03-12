Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Today at 17:05
Couriers must stop delivering packages under 1kg in South Africa – Post Office
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:20
Modelling Covid-19 scenarios in South Africa.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bruce Bassett - Professor at UCT, head of data science at SKA Africa
Today at 17:46
Wine Feature: Will Covid-19 have an effect on production or sales?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Siobhan Thompson - CEO of WOSA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Latest Local
Public schools don't have powers to suspend classes over covid-19, warns DBE The Health Department is the only authority that can shut down a school over a suspected coronavirus case, according to the DBE. 12 March 2020 2:44 PM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir busting coronavirus myths is a breath of fresh air The youth choir took to social media with a video encouraging people to wash hands and foot bump rather than shake hands. 12 March 2020 9:54 AM
WC Fedhasa agrees it should formulate virus advisory ASAP, at John's urging Jeff Rosenberg agrees with John Maytham that another 48 hours to advise local hospitality industry does not translate into 'soon'. 11 March 2020 6:22 PM
Tshwane DA councillor quits: 'EFF, ANC disruptions meant we get no work done' Johan Jansen says he has had enough and without a city manager, and an executive mayor their hands are tied. 12 March 2020 1:25 PM
'Eight Life Esidimeni patients still missing, they might also be dead' - DA More than 140 psychiatric patients died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy. And now years later, eight are still missing. 11 March 2020 2:48 PM
Mkhwebane lacked basic understanding of the law in CR17 probe, court finds The Public Protector was reckless in reaching serious findings against President Cyril Ramaphosa in her report into the CR17 campa... 11 March 2020 11:18 AM
'Business rescue of SOEs will occur more often. We need to learn fast!' SAA is a case study for business rescue in the SOE space, says Edcon's business rescue practitioner Advocate Sello Alcock. 12 March 2020 9:53 AM
Sudden cancellation of life and illness policies - consumer warrior advice Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, has a horror story about insurance policies being cancelled - by sms. 11 March 2020 8:07 PM
Growthpoint warns current economic climate weighs heavily on its properties. Growthpoint says the macro-economic environment in SA continues to weigh heavily on its properties. 11 March 2020 7:43 PM
Eco-friendly cleaning to be implemented at all CT tidal pools by end of the year Meet the woman who sparked the progressive move - freediver and founder of @capetowntidalpools, Lisa Beasley. 11 March 2020 4:47 PM
Find out what your car is worth – in other words, its 'book value' Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena answers a listener who enquires about the book value of his vehicle. 11 March 2020 3:21 PM
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe. 11 March 2020 1:29 PM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent's 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
'Young adults in South Africa are having far less sex than their parents did' They're too anxious, says John Davenport (Havas). They also drink far less and therefore make better decisions. 10 March 2020 11:15 AM
The agony and death of thousands is not funny. The internet is laughing anyway Should we laugh about and spread jokey memes about Covid-19? It's a complicated issue. 6 March 2020 11:47 AM
The John Maytham Show
Italian doctor in Naples reflects on COVID-19

Italian doctor in Naples re􀂎ects on COVID-19

Guest:
Dr Roberto Pennisi | Medical doctor, specialized in General Surgery and Endocrinosurgery



More episodes from The John Maytham Show

Are the Sharks ready for the Stromers battle this weekend?

12 March 2020 4:25 PM

Guest:
John Dobson | Western Province Coach

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

12 March 2020 4:07 PM

Guest:
Rebecca Davis

Stage 4 loadshedding continues as Koeberg remains faulty

12 March 2020 3:35 PM

Guest:
Velaphi Ntuli | Koeberg Power Station Manager at Eskom

Corruption Watch and WIN release water corruption report

12 March 2020 3:25 PM

Guest:
David Lewis | . Executive director at Corruption Watch

What you should know about the new (stricter) e-hailing regulations

11 March 2020 6:05 PM

Guest:
Lameez Omarjee | Journalist at Fin24

How far is the Public Protector from being removed from office?

11 March 2020 5:46 PM

Guest:
Marianne Merten

NICD on the Western Cape's first case of COVID-19

11 March 2020 5:40 PM

Guest:

DR Juno Thomas - Head of the Centre for Enteric Diseases at the National Institution of Communicable Diseases 

What to do when you have a visitor coming from a corona infected Area

11 March 2020 5:08 PM

Guest:

Jeff Rosenberg - FEDHASA Cape Chairperson

Advocacy release: CR17 – court kicks transparency question into touch

11 March 2020 4:37 PM

Guest:
Murray Hunter | acting advocacy coordinator at AmaBhungane

Professor Leslie London on Covid-19

11 March 2020 4:23 PM

Guest:
Prof Leslie London | Professor at Department Of Public Health

Herzlia shuts down all eight of its WC schools over coronavirus fears

Lifestyle Local

Why this MP posted her salary slip online - 'none of this should be secret'

Politics

Sasol shares fall yet another 40% in an hour (it's down 95% since April 2019)

Business

NPA now considering case docket relating to Enock Mpianzi's death

12 March 2020 4:18 PM

Unpaid NSFAS allowances one of reasons behind CPUT protest

12 March 2020 4:14 PM

Cogta Dept backs Gauteng govt's move to dissolve Tshwane council

12 March 2020 3:45 PM

