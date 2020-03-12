Today at 16:55 Open to calls Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 17:05 Couriers must stop delivering packages under 1kg in South Africa – Post Office Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za

Today at 17:20 Modelling Covid-19 scenarios in South Africa. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Bruce Bassett - Professor at UCT, head of data science at SKA Africa

