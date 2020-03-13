Ranch resort where 122 s.africans from wuhan will be quarantined blocked off

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
UCT, Stellenbosch University call off graduation ceremonies for March and April Stellenbosch University and the University of Cape Town both issued statements on Friday in light of the coronavirus. 13 March 2020 5:14 PM
[LISTEN] Capetonian Amy Pittaway about to be evacuated from Wuhan Amy is among the 122 South Africans on their way home from China. 13 March 2020 11:20 AM
Police confirm son opened case against King Dalindyebo AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo facing charges of malicious damage to property and assault, according to police. 13 March 2020 9:55 AM
Jacob Zuma loses SCA appeal bid to have corruption trial stopped Former President Jacob Zuma's attempt to stop his corruption trial from going ahead has been rejected. 13 March 2020 3:34 PM
UKZN expells 2000 'professional students' UKZN SRC president Sifiso Simelane slams label 'professional students' and disputes students have been excluded. 13 March 2020 1:32 PM
Damning findings on former PIC CEO to go to NPA for possible prosecution Business Maverick journalist Ray Mahlaka says the almost 1000-page report is a confirmation of suspicions about Dr Dan Matjila. 13 March 2020 12:29 PM
How to easily use 10% less fuel without having to drive as slowly as a sloth Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena gives four quick, instantly implementable tips on getting every 10th tank for free. 13 March 2020 2:19 PM
Unions propose UIF specifically for employees quarantined for Covid-19 There’s a surplus in the fund and it will give employees a sense of ease in these desperate times, says Fedusa’s Riefdah Ajam. 13 March 2020 1:02 PM
Market crashes - what happens to investor money afterwards? Warren Ingram, wealth planner, has sensible advice for investors in gloomy times. 12 March 2020 8:43 PM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
Cape Town International Jazz Festival postponed indefinitely The Cape Town International Jazz Festival has been postponed for the foreseeable future as the world grapples with Covid-19. 13 March 2020 5:57 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 13 March 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 13 March 2020 5:40 PM
AfrikaBurn 2020 cancelled as Covid-19 cases increase in SA Popular desert festival AfrikaBurn has cancelled its annual event in the Northern Cape in light of the coronavirus. 13 March 2020 4:25 PM
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe. 11 March 2020 1:29 PM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
Ranch resort where 122 s.africans from wuhan will be quarantined blocked off

Ranch resort where 122 s.africans from wuhan will be quarantined blocked off

Guest:
Ahmed Kajee



More episodes from The John Maytham Show

Profile: Damian Barr, author of the poignant debut novel - You Will Be Safe Here chats to John

13 March 2020 6:04 PM

Guest:
Damian Barr

Banning public gatherings and major public events

13 March 2020 5:34 PM

Guest:
Dr Leaza Jernberg | Independent Researcher/ Consultant of Cities and International Relations at Freelance

Bergamo Lockdown: social isolation & quarantine in the time of Covid-19

13 March 2020 5:07 PM

Guest:
Gigi Bertoglio

BOOKS with John Maytham

13 March 2020 4:35 PM

List:

You're not listening by Kate Murphy
The Latern by Elly Griffiths
On Fire (The burning case for a green new deal) by Naomi Klein

BBC sports crossing

13 March 2020 4:08 PM
Legacy by Thomas Harding review

13 March 2020 3:54 PM

Guest:
Thomas Harding | author at Kadian Journal (book)

PIC Inquiry: Ex-unionist Jayendra Naidoo owes PIC R11bn for dodgy Steinhoff BEE deal, inquiry reveals

13 March 2020 3:36 PM

Guests:
Ferial Haffajee | Columnist at Daily Maverick and at News24

Modelling Covid-19 scenarios in South Africa.

12 March 2020 5:32 PM

Guest:
Bruce Bassett | Professor at UCT, head of data science at SKA Africa

Couriers must stop delivering packages under 1kg in South Africa – Post O􀂋ce

12 March 2020 5:25 PM

Guest:
Jan Vermeulen | Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za

Two new coronavirus patients confirmed in Western Cape as SA's cases rise to 24

Local

Parent of Herzlia pupil tested positive for Covid-19, school confirms

Local

Cape Town International Jazz Festival postponed indefinitely

Entertainment

Coronavirus fears prompts postponement of CT International Jazz Festival

13 March 2020 5:58 PM

All 3 WC COVID-19 cases in self-isolation, public urged to respect their privacy

13 March 2020 5:20 PM

Zuma supporters say country facing a constitutional crisis

13 March 2020 4:49 PM

