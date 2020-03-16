Covid-19: National state-of-disaster

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
MEC says WC govt devising plan on how to support pupils as schools close Education MEC Debbie Schafer says various departments in the province are discussing ways to mitigate the impact of the shutdown. 16 March 2020 5:23 PM
The plot above us burst into flames - resident recalls Table Mountain evacuation Cape Town resident Vanessa Raphaely describes how her family was evacuated from their home during the fire along Table Mountain. 16 March 2020 4:38 PM
Cape Town private hospital denies 'turning away' man for Covid-19 testing Melomed Mitchells Plain Hospital says the patient did not fit the criteria for coronavirus testing after staff asked him screening... 16 March 2020 11:46 AM
Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś denied parole Justice Ministery spokesperson Crispin Phiri says parole would not have given effect to the severity of sentence court had wanted. 16 March 2020 1:08 PM
10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented travel bans with immediate effect after declaring the Covid-19 outbreak a national disaster. 15 March 2020 8:22 PM
All eyes on Ramaphosa as Cabinet expected to discuss possibility of travel bans President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to hold a special cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss how to contain the spread of Covid-1... 15 March 2020 10:08 AM
Planned economic reforms need to be fast-tracked - what are the options? What steps can a government take to support the economy? 16 March 2020 9:03 PM
Wedding planning business faces massive complexities with the 100 people-limit Any gathering of more than 100 people has been banned to limit the effect of the coronavirus on South Africans. 16 March 2020 7:59 PM
Sun International - 'too early to say what impact Coronavirus might have' It's too early to see the impact of coronavirus on the industry - but Sun International is ensuring a safe environment for guests. 16 March 2020 7:32 PM
How to easily use 10% less fuel without having to drive as slowly as a sloth Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena gives four quick, instantly implementable tips on getting every 10th tank for free. 13 March 2020 2:19 PM
Vannie Kaap founder on his 'wakker' moment in his search for 'colouredness' Bernie Fabing says Kaaps is a creole-like language created by Khoi and slaves, and the foundation of Afrikaans itself. 13 March 2020 10:42 AM
Herzlia shuts down all eight of its WC schools over coronavirus fears The United Herzlia Schools have suspended classes on all campuses over fears of a coronavirus breakout in the school community. 12 March 2020 1:42 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
[LISTEN] Pearl Thusi on bringing Queen Sono to life Lead actress Pearl Thusi gives us a sense of what went down behind-the-scenes to create the hit Netflix series Queen Sono. 16 March 2020 3:06 PM
Fugard and Baxter Theatres close their doors in response to Covid-19 The Fugard Theatre has suspended its shows and screenings with immediate following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday. 16 March 2020 2:41 PM
[UPDATE] CT Jazz Fest will definitely happen at later stage, says Billy Domingo Organisers of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival have postponed the event due to the risk posed by the coronavirus. 13 March 2020 5:57 PM
[VIDEOS] Singing Italians show united spirit during coronavirus lockdown Videos of isolated Italians singing from their balconies together, and a tenor in Florence, are goosebump moments. 16 March 2020 10:12 AM
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe. 11 March 2020 1:29 PM
The John Maytham Show
Covid-19: National state-of-disaster

Covid-19: National state-of-disaster

Guest:
 Lucille Blumberg | Deputy Director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)



More episodes from The John Maytham Show

WCED on schools closing due to pandemic

16 March 2020 4:34 PM

Guest:
Debbie Schafer | MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government

Table Mountain evacuee, Vanessa Raphaely talks about leaving her home
16 March 2020 3:45 PM
Guest: Vanessa Raphaely

16 March 2020 4:27 PM

Guest:

Marianne Thamm | Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick

Table Mountain evacuee, Vanessa Raphaely talks about leaving her home

16 March 2020 3:45 PM

Guest:
Vanessa Raphaely

Profile: Damian Barr, author of the poignant debut novel - You Will Be Safe Here chats to John

13 March 2020 6:04 PM

Guest:
Damian Barr

Banning public gatherings and major public events

13 March 2020 5:34 PM

Guest:
Dr Leaza Jernberg | Independent Researcher/ Consultant of Cities and International Relations at Freelance

Ranch resort where 122 s.africans from wuhan will be quarantined blocked off

13 March 2020 5:24 PM

Guest:
Ahmed Kajee

Bergamo Lockdown: social isolation & quarantine in the time of Covid-19

13 March 2020 5:07 PM

Guest:
Gigi Bertoglio

BOOKS with John Maytham

13 March 2020 4:35 PM

List:

You're not listening by Kate Murphy
The Latern by Elly Griffiths
On Fire (The burning case for a green new deal) by Naomi Klein

BBC sports crossing

13 March 2020 4:08 PM
[LISTEN] Cape Town businesswoman and mom describes having Covid-19

Local

Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO

Local Opinion Africa

Do not visit www.coronavirus.com! Cybercriminals are using it to upload malware

Lifestyle Business Opinion

Richards Bay Primary School grade R pupil tests positive for COVID-19

16 March 2020 8:14 PM

SA COVID-19 travel ban will have negative effects on economy - Ramaphosa

16 March 2020 7:47 PM

How Gauteng High Court plans to deal with COVID-19 outbreak

16 March 2020 6:53 PM

