Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:40
Psychologist regarding Covid-19 anxiety and Skype counselling
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cassandra Govender - Clinical Psychologist
Today at 15:50
Operation Smile SA medical weekend sees 23 new smiles
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
With Covid-19 why not have stage 2 loadshedding for the next few months?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence
Today at 16:20
Covid-19: What is the Service Dining Rooms doing to keep feeding out homeless?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karen Caine - Operations manager at Service Dining Rooms
Today at 16:55
Fake news and Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arthur Goldstuck - MD at World Wide Worx
Today at 17:05
Covid-19: Will banks be helping out if needed?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cas Coovadia - Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa
Today at 17:20
Germs and home-made hand sanitizes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Shaheen Mehtar - Infection prevention and control (IPC) specialist - head of Unit for IPC at Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:46
Messaging surrounding Covid-19 panic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sarah Britten - communication strategist.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
The John Maytham Show
Propr, previously airManaged, on the current state of Airbnb's in Cape Town amid Covid- 19

Propr, previously airManaged, on the current state of Airbnb's in Cape Town amid Covid- 19

Guest:
Chregan O'Flynn | Director at Propr



More episodes from The John Maytham Show

What are big retailers doing regarding panic buying?

17 March 2020 3:27 PM

Guest:
David North | Group Executive, Strategy and Corporate A

Covid-19: National state-of-disaster

16 March 2020 5:50 PM

Guest:
Lucille Blumberg | Deputy Director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)

WCED on schools closing due to pandemic

16 March 2020 4:34 PM

Guest:
Debbie Schafer | MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government

Judge Parker questions his own original perception of alleged assault by Judge Hlophe

16 March 2020 4:27 PM

Guest:

Marianne Thamm | Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick

Table Mountain evacuee, Vanessa Raphaely talks about leaving her home

16 March 2020 3:45 PM

Guest:
Vanessa Raphaely

Profile: Damian Barr, author of the poignant debut novel - You Will Be Safe Here chats to John

13 March 2020 6:04 PM

Guest:
Damian Barr

Banning public gatherings and major public events

13 March 2020 5:34 PM

Guest:
Dr Leaza Jernberg | Independent Researcher/ Consultant of Cities and International Relations at Freelance

Ranch resort where 122 s.africans from wuhan will be quarantined blocked off

13 March 2020 5:24 PM

Guest:
Ahmed Kajee

Bergamo Lockdown: social isolation & quarantine in the time of Covid-19

13 March 2020 5:07 PM

Guest:
Gigi Bertoglio

