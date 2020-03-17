Covid-19: What is the Service Dining Rooms doing to keep feeding out homeless?

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Stop panic-buying and price hikes won't be tolerated - Consumer Goods Council SA Council's Patricia Pillay says a meeting on Tuesday will look at placing measures on consumer limits for certain essential items. 17 March 2020 1:39 PM
Our Little Barber Shop visiting pensioners at home during time of coronavirus The Monte Viste salon has taken the initiative to keep business going and help out older people who are afraid to go out. 17 March 2020 10:00 AM
'Ramaphosa ticked all the boxes for crisis communication from a leader' Former CoCT communications director and now independent consultant Pieter Cronje says Rampahosa's address was a job well done. 17 March 2020 9:20 AM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś denied parole Justice Ministery spokesperson Crispin Phiri says parole would not have given effect to the severity of sentence court had wanted. 16 March 2020 1:08 PM
10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented travel bans with immediate effect after declaring the Covid-19 outbreak a national disaster. 15 March 2020 8:22 PM
10 practical tips on how to work from home effectively Working from home to steer clear of the coronavirus? Here's advice on how to get it right. 17 March 2020 2:07 PM
Special shopping hours introduced for pensioners at Pick n Pay Pick n Pay has launched a special pensioners shopping hour every Wednesday for shoppers over 65. 17 March 2020 1:20 PM
Employers must take responsibility if they send domestic workers home - union Domestic workers are one of the most vulnerable groups in the labour sector facing an uncertain future amid Covid-19. 17 March 2020 12:31 PM
Covid-19 FAQ All the basic questions answered 17 March 2020 1:04 PM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
Do not visit www.coronavirus.com! Cybercriminals are using it to upload malware It'll attempt to upload malware to share sensitive info on your computer with the outside world, warns Mimecast's Heino Gevers. 16 March 2020 11:02 AM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber! 17 March 2020 10:21 AM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
[LISTEN] Pearl Thusi on bringing Queen Sono to life Lead actress Pearl Thusi gives us a sense of what went down behind-the-scenes to create the hit Netflix series Queen Sono. 16 March 2020 3:06 PM
Covid-19 FAQ All the basic questions answered 17 March 2020 1:04 PM
South African working in China shares advice on how to survive in isolation Chester Malgas spent six weeks in mandatory isolation during the lockdown in China. He recounts his experience and shares some tip... 17 March 2020 11:13 AM
[VIDEO] Actor Idris Elba took to Twitter saying he had Covid-19 He says he has experienced no symptoms so far but had been in contact with someone who had tested positive, and so got tested. 17 March 2020 10:52 AM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Do not visit www.coronavirus.com! Cybercriminals are using it to upload malware It'll attempt to upload malware to share sensitive info on your computer with the outside world, warns Mimecast's Heino Gevers. 16 March 2020 11:02 AM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
How to easily use 10% less fuel without having to drive as slowly as a sloth Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena gives four quick, instantly implementable tips on getting every 10th tank for free. 13 March 2020 2:19 PM
The John Maytham Show
Covid-19: What is the Service Dining Rooms doing to keep feeding out homeless?

Covid-19: What is the Service Dining Rooms doing to keep feeding out homeless?

Guest:
Karen Caine | Operations manager at Service Dining Rooms



Germs and home-made hand sanitizes

17 March 2020 5:46 PM

Guest:
Prof Shaheen Mehtar | Infection prevention and control (IPC) specialist - head of Unit for IPC at Stellenbosch University

Covid-19: Will banks be helping out if needed?

17 March 2020 5:25 PM

Guest:
Cas Coovadia | Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa

Fake news and Covid-19

17 March 2020 5:07 PM

Guest:
Arthur Goldstuck | MD at World Wide Worx

With Covid-19 why not have stage 2 loadshedding for the next few months?

17 March 2020 4:22 PM

Guest:
Chris Yelland | Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence

Operation Smile SA medical weekend sees 23 new smiles

17 March 2020 4:10 PM
Psychologist regarding Covid-19 anxiety and Skype counselling

17 March 2020 4:06 PM

Guest:
Cassandra Govender | Clinical Psychologist

Propr, previously airManaged, on the current state of Airbnb's in Cape Town amid Covid- 19

17 March 2020 3:33 PM

Guest:
Chregan O'Flynn | Director at Propr

What are big retailers doing regarding panic buying?

17 March 2020 3:27 PM

Guest:
David North | Group Executive, Strategy and Corporate A

Covid-19: National state-of-disaster

16 March 2020 5:50 PM

Guest:
Lucille Blumberg | Deputy Director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)

Special shopping hours introduced for pensioners at Pick n Pay

Business Lifestyle

[LISTEN] Cape Town businesswoman and mom describes having Covid-19

Local

[VIDEOS] Closed aquarium's penguins let loose to explore is a cuteness overload

Lifestyle

How SA's 'Patient 61' is dealing with his COVID-19 infection

17 March 2020 5:33 PM

CoCT shuts public facilities in bid to contain spread of COVID-19

17 March 2020 5:27 PM

DA seeks clarity from Mboweni on state of national disaster fund coffers

17 March 2020 5:03 PM

