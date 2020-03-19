Coronavirus: Simple statistical predictions for South Africa

Today at 14:15 Health and Wellness - Covid-19 Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Dr Darren Green - Health and Wellness Consultant and Corporate Events Manager at MCSA

Today at 14:35 Alphabet Soup Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Today at 14:52 Quarantine Entertainment - Classic Movies, Podcasts and Shows Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Craig Falk - Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine

Chanel September

Charlotte Kilbane

Today at 15:20 18 Best Remote Work Tools for Employees to Overcome COVID-19 Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Brendyn Lotz - Journalist at HTXT Africa

Today at 15:50 Featuring small businesses in a time of need Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Francois Zietsman - at The Bread Bar Cafe

Today at 16:10 'Most of the world's airlines will be bankrupt by May,' says Centre for Aviation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Linden Birns - partner at BHK crisis communications

Today at 16:20 Peace of mind for your future travel plans Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Kim Taylor

Today at 16:27 The National Arts Festival 2020 won’t be cancelled, but it will be different Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Monica Newton - CEO at National Arts Festival

Today at 16:55 Clarity on restaurants closing at 6pm Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jeff Rosenberg - Chairperson at Fedhasa Cape

