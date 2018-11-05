Rubber Duc dish up the latest on their new single

5 November 2018 5:46 AM

Known for songs such as ‘Ain’t Nobody Got Time for That’, ‘It’s Alright’ and ‘Zebra Horse’, South Africa’s premier ADM (or Acoustic Dance Music) act - Rubber Duc - is back with their first single in more than 18 months… the band’s self-penned and self-produced ‘Through the Night’. The band's frontman, Nick Jordaan, joined Carl Wastie on the Coca-Cola Top40 SA to find out more. Previously, Rubber Duc was awarded an Honorable Mention in the Folk/Singer-Songwriter category of the International Songwriting Competition (ISC) during 2017 - a massive accomplishment considering over 16,000 entries from 140 countries were received. They have also been nominated for two SA Music Awards.