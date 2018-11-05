Known for songs such as ‘Ain’t Nobody Got Time for That’, ‘It’s Alright’ and ‘Zebra Horse’, South Africa’s premier ADM (or Acoustic Dance Music) act - Rubber Duc - is back with their first single in more than 18 months… the band’s self-penned and self-produced ‘Through the Night’. The band's frontman, Nick Jordaan, joined Carl Wastie on the Coca-Cola Top40 SA to find out more. Previously, Rubber Duc was awarded an Honorable Mention in the Folk/Singer-Songwriter category of the International Songwriting Competition (ISC) during 2017 - a massive accomplishment considering over 16,000 entries from 140 countries were received. They have also been nominated for two SA Music Awards.
Rubber Duc dish up the latest on their new single
