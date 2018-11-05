Carl Wastie throws Majozi a surprise listening party

5 November 2018 6:00 AM

Majozi is back in Mzansi, following a trip to the USA a week ago. Last week (26 Oct 2018) his self-titled album finally arrived…and of course, Kfm 94.5 also announced that he’s on the line-up for Huawei KDay on the 2nd of March at Meerendal Estate – joining 13 more of SA’s hottest acts, including MiCasa, Dr Victor and the Rasta Rebels, Goodluck, Craig Lucas, Kurt Darren, TiMO ODV, The Kiffness, Lady Zamar, Chad Saaiman, Youngsta CPT, Jamali, DJ Kent and Pascal and Pearce with Jethro Tait. Tickets available from Computicket at R300 for adults and R150 for kids. On the Coca-Cola Top40 SA this past weekend (Sat, 3 Nov), Carl Wastie decided to throw a mini listening party for Majozi, featuring tracks from his new album, 'Majozi'