The World’s Strongest DJ drops new single with Daniel Baron

5 November 2018 6:30 AM

South African DJ/Producer DJ Mark Stent, aka “The World’s Strongest DJ” is as known for his uplifting and magnetic energy, just as much as his physique as the result of a background in competitive bodybuilding. He’s got a new single out, which features Daniel Baron on the vocals called ‘Stereo’, and this past Saturday (3 Nov 2018), Carl Wastie called up Mark to find out more about the single. During the interview, Mark revealed an EXCLUSIVE: that he and Daniel Baron would be forming a live electro act this December!