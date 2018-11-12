Goodluck chasing their dreams

Not only will they also be performing live at Huawei KDay next year… their new single, ‘Chasing Dreams’, which was debuted on Kfm Mornings with a live performance last month, made its debut on the Coca-Cola Top40SA with Carl Wastie this past weekend (Sat, 10 Nov 2018). Carl Wastie called up Julia (Julz) Harding, lead singer of the band, to catch-up and to congratulate her on the new single entering the chart. During the discussion, Carl found out about the band’s new recording studio, as well as the #BeatlesChallenge that they’ve embarked on – which sees them cover one Beatles song a month over the period of a year.
